Grove dispensary to host anniversary celebration

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Just one day before the green-themed St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Pahrump’s Grove marijuana dispensary will mark its third year doing business in Pahrump with an all-day anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Festivities will include booths, raffles, gifts, giveaways, food, music and more, the release stated.

In addition, there will be a variety of deals throughout the day from an assortment of brands.

The Grove’s Pahrump dispensary is located at 1541 E. Basin Ave.

