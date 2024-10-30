48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Halloween Happenings and Area Events

Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Valley Electric Conference Center was packed with area re ...
Residents have their say at Homeless Shelter Town Hall - Part 2
The Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site is seen on Feb. 22, 2024, in Esmeralda Count ...
Nevada lithium-boron mine clears environmental hurdles, but lawsuit planned
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Head out to TecopaFest! this Saturday for a day packed with ...
Take a trek out to TecopaFest!
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flanked by Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior ...
Take an off-road tour or wet your whistle with Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2024 - 4:50 am
 
Updated October 30, 2024 - 5:45 am

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Group bicycle ride beginning at 7 a.m. Starting point is Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. Helmets and hydration are strongly suggested. No rider will be left behind. 450 E Simkins Rd. Call Wesley Jacobson at 562-212-4053 for custom rides of any length. Leave a message.

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Game Day in costumes at Pahrump Community Library, ages 4-16. 3:30 to 5 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

A Witches Brew Spiritual Vendor Party at Black Cow Coffee House 5 to 9 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Dream car enthusiasts take note: Tony Casey posts on the Pahrump Car Shows, etc. Facebook site: “Looking forward to seeing you guys at Petrack Park on Halloween. Call me to get your beauty on the list. 702-239-6521. We will be on the grass.

WIC or Treat Family Event at Nye County Health &Human Services 2:30-4:30 p.m., 250 N. Hwy. 160.

Trunk or Treat at Lakeview Golf Course 4 to 6 p.m. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

Halloween Party at Great Basin College starts at 4 p.m. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

Trunk or Treat at Moose Lodge 4 to 7 p.m. 1100 E. 2nd St.

Trunk or Treat at VFW Post #10054 by VFW Auxilliary 4 to 9 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

Harvest party at Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley, 4 to 8 p.m. 1051 E. Mickey St.

Trunk or Treat at Central Valley Baptist, 4 to 7 p.m. 3170 S. Blagg, on Lexis.

Bikers Against Bullying Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Spine &Wellness, 4 to 7 p.m. 2780 Homestead Rd.

Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith’s parking lot. 601 S. Hwy. 160.

Trunk of Treat at We Love Boba 5 to 8 p.m., 1017 E. Basin St.

Kiwanis Trunk or Treat at Pizza Hut 5 to 8 p.m. 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Trunk or Treat at Inspirations 5 to 7 p.m., 931 Honeysuckle St.

Trunk or treat at Hwy 372 Plaza 5 to 8 p.m. (Game Corner, Tobacco Express, Fight Science Academy, Great Computer Deals, Simply Divine Hair &Nail Salon, Shelly Belly NY Bagels). 1190 Hwy. 372.

Trunk or Treat at Walmart 5 to 8 p.m. 300 S. Hwy. 160.

Trunk or Treat at Denny’s starts at 5 p.m. 240 S. Hwy. 160.

South Valley Baptist Church Fall Celebration 5 to 8 p.m. 7050 Homestead Rd.

Spooky-Eye Halloween Event at Calvada Eye 5 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Chapter Tribe M/C Clubhouse 5 to 8 p.m. 2730 N. Blagg Rd.

Trunk or Treat at Pahrump Family Medical 5 to 7 p.m. 1280 E. Calvada Blvd.

FD Candy and Fitlife Bungee Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. 301 Oxbow.

Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular at Petrack Park 5 to 8 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Trunk or Treat at United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m. 1300 Hwy. 372.

14th Annual Safe Night at the Lake 5 to 8 p.m. Lakeside Casino &RV Park. 5870 Homestead Rd.

Trunk or Treat at Shenanigan’s 5 to 8 p.m. Bounce house and free BBQ for the kids. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Haunted House at Petrack Park by Pahrump Theatre Co. 7 p.m. to whenever people stop arriving. Repeated Fri. &Sat. too. Admission fee. 150 N. Hwy. 160. 775-253-2672.

Trunk or Treat in the side parking lot of Seemoore’s Ice Cream courtesy of R Jeeps from 4 to 7 p.m. D &J Electric will be handing out free ice cream cone cards. 70 Hwy 372.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club is conducting a Snake Bite Singles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Any player who rolls a split in the top half of the frame scores a strike. The tournament starts at 1 p.m., and costs $16 per bowler, with prizes and side pots. Sign up at the bowling counter or call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 to make your reservations.

Members of the Facebook group Pahrump Car Shows, Etc. are planning a “Rod Run” to TecopaFest 2024. They are meeting at Who’s Dunes Lounge on Hwy. 372, and leaving at 9 a.m. to caravan to this community event benefiting the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District. The festival features a poker run, live music, drum circle, arts and vendors, activities, food, silent auction, and raffle. For more festival information, contact tecopafest@gmail.com.

FUTURE PLANNING

Register now for the 1stt Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk on Saturday, November 9 at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park (1500 S. Red Butte St.). Pahrump Valley Competitive Dance is coordinating this event, with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the largest team. $40 for ages 14 and over, $30 for ages 13 and under. Families of 5 can register for $125. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Register from the Facebook event listing on the PV Competitive Dance page, or call Jenna at 702-576-3685.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Head out to TecopaFest! this Saturday for a day packed with ...
Take a trek out to TecopaFest!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Event organizers are promising an amazing day in the desert at TecopaFest! 2024. Here’s what’s planned.

Golden Entertainment Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Hallowe ...
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days 2024 happens this weekend in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park

A "Vote here," sign inside the Great Basin College campus for the primary election on Tuesday, ...
Unable to vote early? Here’s why
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County experienced an issue with a new voter check-in system that delayed voting for an hour and a half.