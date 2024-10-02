Have a business idea? Pitch it with Launch Rural NV

101°F
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2024 - 6:25 am
 

If readers have a great business idea but they could use some assistance with getting started or gaining momentum, the Launch Rural Nevada program is the perfect place to turn.

“Whether you’re looking for business advice, access to capital or simply trying to connect with other business owners, we invite you to join us in this year’s 5th annual event,” an announcement about the program reads. “This year the event will be held in hybrid format with local, in-person viewing sites and online options.”

There are two categories of competition, including a Youth Division for students in grades eight through 12 from rural Nevada school districts and an Adult Division for participants 18 years and older who reside in rural Nevada.

And as Donna Corey explained, it’s not simply about bringing forward an idea. Rather, the program offers a valuable educational and networking aspect to ensure participants are fully prepared when Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day comes.

Corey is the assistant executive director for Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority (SWCREDA) as well as a rural business advisor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center. She said she is very excited about this year’s event and is hoping to see plenty of participation from those who call Nye and Esmeralda counties home.

“SWCREDA is the sponsor of this program, which is headed up by the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. All of the other regional development authorities, like SWCREDA, take part and the intention is to foster small business throughout the rural parts of our state. At SWCREDA, our mission is to do whatever we can to support the small business community and this program is a great way for us to do just that,” Corey told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“The way the program works is, you sign up and then you take part in a series of courses with StartUp NV, which really teach you the whole process of thinking through a business start-up,” Corey continued. “And on top of that, you will learn how to put together what is called a ‘pitch deck’, which is a power-point presentation that they will teach participants how to put together, that goes over all of the fundamentals to allow an investor to make a decision. You’ll also be coached on how to do the presentation itself, how to make the pitch, which can make a big difference.”

Corey noted that although the program is open to more experienced small business owners, it’s primarily geared toward beginners, who can reap enormous benefits from the information they accumulate through the program.

“Once participants have their pitch decks completed, they can then take that and go seek out other sources of funding, from investors to banks,” Corey added. “It’s really down-to-earth instruction that can give entrepreneurs, especially in the rural areas, an edge as they move forward. So put your thinking caps on and see what businesses are needed in Nye County, in Esmeralda, in Tonopah, Beatty, Goldfield, Amargosa, even here in Pahrump! We want to see your ideas and help you put them together.”

Corey is working with Dr. Chris Salute at Great Basin College to host the hybrid event, which will take place simultaneously in Pahrump and Elko.

“We’d love to have as many people involved as possible,” Corey concluded. “If you have a business idea or if you are interested at all, just come and meet some people, because that networking can be key. And even if you don’t have a business idea, come to watch!”

The Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day will take place Friday, Nov. 8. The deadline to register for the program is Friday, Oct. 11.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Corey at DCorey.SWCREDA@gmail.com

To register for the program visit LaunchRuralNevada.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

