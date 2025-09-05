Help better kids’ lives through Bunks Across America

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is aiming to construct 30 new beds frames for children in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe, comfortable beds for kids to call their own. Community members can help make that happen next weekend during the Bunks Across America bed build in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen Murzyn, center, is encouraging everyone in the community, from individuals to groups to business members, to head out for Bunks Across America on Sept. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

In 2024, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace saw its best turnout ever during its Bunks Across America bed build event and the nonprofit is hoping that the community will rally once more this month to build another 30 bed frames for local children in need. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization made up of chapters all over the country, each of which works in its own way to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing beds to children who may otherwise be sleeping on couches, air mattresses or even worse, floors. But once a year, all of these chapters come together for a collective, concerted construction effort, striving to build as many beds as possible during Bunks Across America and Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is encouraging the local community to get involved.

“Our chapter will be taking part in Bunks across America on Saturday, September 13,” Nye County chapter president Carmen Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“Our chapter will be holding our annual bed build starting at 7:30 a.m., because of the heat, and we’ll go until about 1:30 or 2 p.m. We are looking for volunteers from our community to come out and help us build beds for the kids here in Nye County.”

The coast-to-coast event is the flagship initiative for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which was launched in 2012 with the simple yet powerful aim of improving children’s lives by ensuring they have a safe, comfortable bed in which to gain the rest needed for proper physical, mental and emotional development.

Constructing bed frames is just the start, too, with every newly built bed fitted out with a new mattress, pillow and bedding before being delivered to the homes of youngsters who need them.

The 2025 Bunks Across America effort is taking place Sept. 6-13 and with the 2024 push such a massive success, the national organization is hoping to see an even larger turnout this year.

“During Bunks Across America 2024, we witnessed the incredible power of community in action, 174 chapters joined forces with over 12,100 volunteers to build 7,629 beds in a single day, making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of children,” the nonprofit reported.

“This year’s Bunks Across America… we are setting our most ambitious goal yet: build over 10,000 beds; engage 15,000 volunteers; and unite 250-plus chapters across the United States.”

The Nye County chapter will once again be playing a role in Bunks Across America, with its own goal set at 30 beds.

And if the community comes out in force as it did last year, when 34 total beds were constructed, the chapter could very well surpass that goal.

Of course, this all depends on the generosity of the local residents, businesses and other organizations willing to lend a hand.

“Please bring your family and friends. It is such a rewarding feeling knowing that you are helping to make beds for children who don’t have one to call their own,” Murzyn encouraged.

“We will have lunch, we’ll be serving hot dogs for the volunteering participants that have come out to help us meet our goal of 30 beds. Tools are not needed, we will supply them all. Everyone must wear enclosed shoes and we will supply gloves, unless you want to bring your own. We do have safety glasses as well. We’d love to see everyone come out and give us a hand, it’s really worth it!”

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bunks Across America event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 2731 S. Woodchips Rd., in the barn located behind the residence.

For more information on the local chapter, contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or chapter bed delivery lead Steve Filarowski at 775-764-8726.

More on the national organization and bed request forms can be found at SHPBeds.org

