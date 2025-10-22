Help preserve the historic Amargosa Opera House and Hotel — PHOTOS

Recent floods have created a constant need for repairs at the Death Valley Junction cultural arts center.

A historical landmark and cultural center for the arts located in rural Death Valley Junction, California, is asking for help so it can continue the legacy of its founder.

In 1967, dancer Marta Becket discovered an abandoned social hall, and after purchasing the building, she quickly began transforming it into the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel. Becket was famous for her performances at the opera house and well known for the murals she painted in the theater and hotel.

“She created nothing short of a legacy out here in her time. And we still continue that after her passing,” Hotel Manager Emilee Brown said. “Unfortunately, she did pass in January 2017 at the age of 92.”

Amargosa Opera House Inc. started a fundraiser titled Campaign Amargosa to assist in their efforts of combating recent awful weather happenings that began with Hurricane Hilary in 2023.

“We’ve experienced about five detrimental floods that have hit us hard,” Brown told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Resulting in hotel closures, massive amounts of repairs, extended bills and things like that.”

Brown detailed that these floods and rain have caused damage to the opera house’s floors, ceilings and baseboards. She further explained that the hotel’s carpets, furniture and wall plasters are also often damaged in the floods.

“It’s very expensive to keep it all going,” Conboy said. “By the time you add up our taxes, insurance, utilities, payroll, plumbing, et cetera, it’s very costly every single month. Most of the time our revenues haven’t been strong enough to stay ahead of that.”

As of Oct. 21, Campaign Amargosa has raised almost $27,000. The campaign has a goal of $50,000 to aid with various repairs so the establishment can continue to share Marta’s impact with the world.

“Whether it’s $5 or $5,000, it’s all important,” Conboy stated. “It’s all really valuable.”

If you’re interested in helping the Amargosa Opera House reach their goal, visit amargosaoperahouse.org to donate.

For further questions about getting involved in their efforts contact the Amargosa Opera House at board@amargosaoperahouse.org or frontdesk@amargosaoperahouse.org.

