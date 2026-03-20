Help shape accessibility at Death Valley National Park

The National Park Service is seeking public feedback to help guide future projects inside Death Valley.

Public comment on an evaluation of accessibility across Death Valley National Park is open until April 16. The finalized plan will help guide the future of the park. (NPS/nps.gov)

Public comment on an evaluation of accessibility across Death Valley National Park is being opened by the National Park Service (NPS). Interpretive exhibits, ranger programs, walkways, restrooms and other visitor services are included in the “Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.”

“The accessibility plan contains details on how to remove barriers to enjoying key features of this special park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a statement. “We ask the public to make sure we’re on the right path.”

Stovepipe Wells Village, Furnace Creek Visitor Center, 16 trailheads and viewpoints, and five campgrounds were evaluated by NPS staff. Grab-bar height updates, adjusting ramp slopes, and lessening the force required to operate water spigots are some of the improvements outlined in the implementation strategy.

“The plan also reviews accessibility for the park’s website, brochures, interpretive exhibits, films, ranger talks, and special events,” stated the press release. “Recommendations address visual and auditory enhancements, such as increased font size, improved color contrast, expanded availability of assistive‑listening devices, and audio versions of printed materials.”

Once the plan is finalized, it will provide a framework that will be included in preparing future Death Valley projects. The plan’s application will depend on available funding and further review to make sure cultural and natural resources are protected.

Public comment and review for the draft plan can be done at parkplanning.nps.gov/DEVASETP and is available through April 16.

For more information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com