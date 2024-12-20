Helping children Sleep in Heavenly Peace
This annual fundraiser brought in thousands to build beds for kids.
Its name may be Sleep in Heavenly Peace but it was far from a silent night at this nonprofit’s annual Christmas fundraiser, which saw a packed house that was jingle-bell-rocking with chatter, laughter and community spirit.
Hosted the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4 with sponsorship from A Hope Bail Bonds, the Christmas fundraiser to benefit the Nye County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace took place inside the Saddle West Showroom, a venue donated to the cause by the casino. Merriment was in the air as attendees enjoyed the holiday happening and officials with the nonprofit were raving about the results afterward. With over $11,000 raised that night, the 3rd Annual Christmas Fundraiser was deemed to be a major triumph.
“This year’s event was really amazing. There were 180 attendees, so we had a lot more people than we’ve had before and everybody enjoyed themselves very much,” Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace President Carmen Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event. “We had a nice silent auction and a great live auction, which we’d like to thank Ski Censke for helping us with, he does a fantastic job as auctioneer and he’s just a really great guy.”
In addition to the auction fun, there was a pasta and salad buffet as well as live entertainment to delight fundraiser-goers, with award-winning singer/songwriter Ray Ligon bringing his serenading skills to the stage. “Ray is a multi-year Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year in the Kentucky Country Music Association and North American Country Music Association. He is so talented! Thank you Ray for your support and volunteering your time,” Murzyn enthused.
She also took the time to give a special shout-out to Saddle West for the casino’s contributions this year, which included a donation of all the evening’s food as well as the venue itself.
“That means thousands of dollars that we didn’t have to spend that can be used to build more beds!” Murzyn reported. “I also want to personally thank Marianna Smith for coming right along our side and helping every step of the way, she definitely made it easier for us. And Gregg, the general manager at Saddle West, he really has a heart of gold and truly cares about the kids in this town. Thank you very much Gregg for allowing us to have our event at Saddle West, we’re so appreciative for everything you and your awesome crew did.”
Of course, Murzyn was also quick to thank her own team for their dedication, as well as Marjorie Washington-Nears and Saundra Fisher for their assistance and media outlets KPVM TV, Deanna O’Donnell of Pahrump News, John Clausen and the Pahrump Valley Times.
“I just want everyone to know how much we appreciate everything they have done and continue to do to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” Murzyn concluded. “Together, we can make sure all of our kids have their own safe, comfortable bed to sleep in.”
For more information on the nonprofit visit SHPBeds.org or call the local chapter at 775-910-8921.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Sponsors and donors who contributed to the cause
The Christmas Fundraiser to benefit Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace was the work of many local organizations, businesses and individuals coming together to create a night of successful fun and cash generation. The nonprofit extends its thanks to the following for their contributions:
- Linda Wright and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force
- John O'Brien
- Gevas Defense/Nye County Armory
- David Boruchowitz
- Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley
- Rodney and Char Fazackerly
- Shadow Mountain Quilters
- Bill and Michelle Caird
- Furniture Warehouse
- Jewelry of Romance
- Low Side Cigar Lounge
- Sunflower Fashions
- Starbucks
- Kaucky Tools
- Marianne Weinzinger
- Steve Bird
- Saundra Fisher
- Steve Filarowski
- Area 51 Fireworks
- Living Free Health and Fitness
- Pahrump Family Mortuary
- Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and Tammi McGill
- Drew's Tire Pros
- 2nd Amendment Guns and Accessories
- Game Corner
- Mia Ava East Coast Pizza
- B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies
- Col. Patrick Nary
- Desert Cane Distillery
- Sundance Ranch
- Ray Ligon
- Pizza Hut
- Phantom Fireworks
- Artesian Cellars
- Wulfenstein Construction and PRS
- Pelican Psychiatry
- Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley
- China Wok
- The Solis Family
- Marjorie Washington-Nears
- Pete's Auto Clinic
- The Wine Down