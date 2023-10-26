Here’s how much the USO Benefit Show banked for veterans causes

The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted their annual USO Benefit Show this October with two performances that brought in hundreds of audience members, along with thousands of dollars for veterans’ causes.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers presented the DAV Chapter #15 with a $4,500 donation check on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers presented the VFW Auxiliary with a $4,500 donation check for the Veterans Food Bank on Friday, Oct. 20.

The total raised was kept a secret until last week when the ladies were able to surprise the receiving organizations with the final amount. The Silver Tappers were enormously proud to announce that the event managed to generate more than any previous USO Benefit Show, with $9,000 split between the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the local Veterans’ Food Bank, operated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Auxiliary.

The formal check presentation for the DAV took place Tuesday, Oct. 17 during the organization’s regular meeting.

“We were floored by the amount we received from the Silver Tappers,” DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan told the Pahrump Valley Times with obvious enthusiasm. “And it’s important to note, as I did at the event, that these funds stay here to help veterans and to help veterans help other veterans, which is what the DAV is all about.”

The following Friday, Oct. 20, the Silver Tappers headed over to the VFW post for their second check presentation and VFW Auxiliary President Bonnie Darrell said her group was just delighted by the donation.

“The VFW Auxiliary and its Veterans’ Food Bank are so grateful to the Silver Tappers for their continued support of our mission to serve local veterans, right here in our community,” Darrell remarked. “We love the ladies and enjoy their shows! We look forward to working with them in the future.”

