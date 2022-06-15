96°F
Here’s how the races for Nye County commission are shaping up — so far

June 15, 2022 - 9:17 am
 
Updated June 15, 2022 - 9:45 am

NYE COUNTY COMMISSION: RESULTS NOT FINAL

Nye County preliminary results have been posted with 34.21% turnout, this includes all of the in-person votes and mail-in ballots that were sent before primary election day, according to the Nye County Clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office is only expecting the remaining mail-in ballots, where they say Tonopah’s drop-off box had roughly 125 ballots and the Bob Rudd Community Center drop box was heavy with mail-in ballots. The clerk says 10,777 ballots have already been counted.

DISTRICT 1

46.63% – Trevor Dolby (R)

53.37% – Bruce Jabbour (R)

Incumbent Bruce Jabbour was leading the race for Nye County Commission District 1 on Wendesday, according to preliminary results and is projected to be the winner if he retains more than 51% in the race.

No Democrats filed to run in the primary, meaning Jabbour will retain his seat after November’s general election.

DISTRICT 4

33.8% – Leo Blundo (R)

54.56% – Ron Boskovich (R)

11.64%NurMara Patiño Quintero (R)

Challenger Ron Boskovich was leading the race for Nye County Commission District 4, as of Wednesday morning. Boskovich kept his strong lead against the incumbent and won the primary election.

If his margin holds, he’ll be the projected winner of the office as no Democrats filed for the office to force a November general election. The GOP primary for District 4 has been one of the most heated races of the political season.

DISTRICT 5

30.24% – Dee-Anna “Dee” Mounts (R)

21.68% – William Simpson (R)

48.08% – Debra Strickland (R)

On Wednesday, Debra Strickland was leading the race for Nye County Commission District 5, according to preliminary results from the election, despite some irrregularities with 11 ballots that were found to omit her name.

If Strickland does not receive 51% of the vote, the second-place finisher will advance along with her to November’s general election. Strickland is the incumbent in the GOP primary for District 4. No Democrats filed for the office.

This is a developing story. Check pvtimes.com for updates.

