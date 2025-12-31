High-speed stop leads to DUI and firearm charges

Police reached speeds over 90 miles per hour just to keep up with suspect.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to catch up to a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

With lights and sirens activated, the deputy reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone while trying to keep up with the vehicle. After the car continued pulling away, it finally stopped near Jaybird Street.

Upon making contact with the female driver and the vehicle’s only occupant, she initially refused to identify herself but was later identified by her driver’s license. Shortly thereafter, a second deputy arrived on scene to assist.

In an arrest report, the secondary deputy noted the odor of alcohol coming from the suspect’s breath. The deputy further noted the woman was initially not cooperative, with her stating she would not answer any questions.

The deputy observed the woman walking unsteadily, so he asked her to participate in a field sobriety test, which she refused. Despite refusing the test, the suspect told police she had about three alcoholic beverages before driving since she had left a bar.

During the encounter with police, the woman resisted the law enforcement officers by trying to walk away and physically pushing back against them. She further told authorities that she had a firearm in her car. A black Glock handgun loaded with one magazine was found in the vehicle.

An empty Fireball shooter was also located under the firearm in the driver’s side door. A warrant for a blood draw was obtained, and the suspect was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on her charges.

According to the arrest report, the woman was charged with one count of driving under the influence, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of gun possession under the influence of alcohol, and one count of reckless driving.

