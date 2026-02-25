Highlighting roadway safety to help save lives

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Newvine Law to equip pedestrians and bicyclists with safety gear.

From left to right, Nye County Sheriff's Office Administrator Tammy Engle, Arlette Newvine of Newvine Law, Tammy McGill, sheriff's auxiliary member Renee Jones and sheriff Joe McGill pose for a quick photo during a recent distribution of pedestrian and bicyclist safety gear. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the easiest things a person can do to protect themselves if they are walking or bicycling at night is to wear reflective gear and lights, which help catch drivers' attention and prevent crashes. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The safety of pedestrians and bicyclists is a priority for the Nye County Sheriff's Office and Newvine Law, who are partnering in an effort to arm residents with safety gear to make them visible at night. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff's Office hosted a safety-gear giveaway on Monday, Feb. 23 inside Walmart, where they handed out reflective vests and clip-on LED lights to help keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s well understood that without vigilance, driving is a dangerous activity but motorists are not the only ones who face hazards when hitting the streets. Those who walk, jog and bicycle along roadways are also at risk, with a high likelihood of being seriously injured or even killed if struck by a vehicle.

Recent vehicle-versus-pedestrian crashes in the Pahrump community, two of which resulted in deaths, have called attention to this harsh fact, sparking a partnership between the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Newvine Law. Together, they are working to equip area pedestrians and bicyclists with gear that can help keep them safe while using local roads. The first round of safety gear was distributed this week, with a giveaway taking place at Walmart on Monday, Feb. 23.

Set up inside the store that afternoon was a table laden with items that residents can wear whenever they venture out after dark, including 180 adult-sized, bright yellow reflective safety vests, 180 vests for children and 180 clip-on LED lights.

“We don’t normally have a lot of pedestrian crashes in this community but when we do, they are almost all, across the board, after dark and almost always severe, if not fatal,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “All of these items were obtained through the state’s Joining Forces program and its Vulnerable Roadway Users Grant. This way, people who are out walking after dark, bicycling after dark, or walking their dogs even, can be visible to traffic. The hope is that this will reduce the pedestrian and bicycle fatalities.”

As to how NCSO ended up partnering with Newvine Law, McGill said Arlette Newvine had reached out to him to suggest they team up, as her law office is pursuing a safety gear giveaway, too. She has reflective tape and 200 clip-on lights on order, which will soon be handed out. As her initiative dovetails perfectly with NCSO’s Vulnerable Roadway Users campaign, McGill was happy to accept.

“We have to partner with our community because if we don’t, we’re out there by ourselves or those private community members are out there by themselves and there’s no coordination, there’s no organization. So, we’ve gotten together on this and we’re going to try to help each other out,” he remarked.

Newvine told the Times that she wanted to start her Pedestrian Safety Initiative because Pahrump is her home and she wants her community to be as safe as possible.

“My family has lived in this valley for over 30 years. The people walking on the streets are my neighbors, family and friends,” Newvine said. “Every time I see a pedestrian or cyclist accident, I worry that it will be someone I know and love. Even if it isn’t, they are still somebody and they deserve to be safe.

“When I started my business, I started with nothing,” Newvine continued. “I promised myself that as I grew, I’d give back. Well, it happened – I grew because this community has supported my business and therefore, my family, so I find it incumbent upon myself to return the favor. I look for ways I can help and when an opportunity presents itself to me, I jump all in.”

Many residents may ask themselves why the streets of Pahrump tend to be so dark. In many cases, there are no street lights for long stretches, which increases the risk for nighttime roadway users. The answer to this question lies in the local regulations that aim to prevent light pollution and, therefore, preserve the dark skies and celestial views of the area.

“It’s such a shame to have not only pedestrians injured or killed, but also wildlife. I ask folks to simply slow down and save lives. We enjoy our night sky ordinances but must slow down and pay closer attention,” Nye County Commission Chair Ron Boskovich remarked.

When it comes to possibly sending deputies out on patrol with pedestrian and bicyclist safety gear in their vehicles, so they can hand them out whenever they spot someone walking or biking without lights and something reflective, McGill said he thought that would be a fantastic initiative. However, money is the crux of the matter, with only so much grant funding available. But the public can do its part by donating to the cause.

“If anybody out there wants to help us out with this type of thing, they can go online and look up Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office,” McGill said. “That’s a 501(c)3 that has been established and that allows us to directly bring in donations and make sure they are used for our public safety purposes.”

For more information on the Vulnerable Roadway Users campaign, contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

For more on Newvine Law’s Pedestrian Safety Initiative, email ANewvine@NewvineLaw.com or visit its Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Nevada Dept. of Transportation advice

Tips for pedestrians and bicyclists:

■ Plan your route.

■ Always wear a helmet when riding a bike.

■ Stay visible. Wear light and bright-colored clothing. If you must be out night, wear reflective clothing and/or lights.

■ Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.

■ Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, use the shoulder, providing adequate space for passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.

■ Children can ride the bikes on the sidewalk. If riding in the street, ride with traffic and be sure to obey all traffic laws and use proper hand signals.

■ When possible, cross at a crosswalk. Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before proceeding.

Tips for drivers:

■ Always drive attentively and obey the speed limit.

■ When approaching crosswalks, reduce speed and be prepared to stop.

■ Stop for pedestrians and bicyclists and wait for them to cross completely.

■ Never pass a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk.

■ Obey the three-foot rule: when passing bicyclists, allow for at least three feet of clearance between the bike and the vehicle.

■ Never drive impaired.