Highway 160 lane shift upcoming near Pahrump

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to close an 11-mile stretch of southbound Nevada Highway 160 between Tecopa and Sandy Valley roads in Clark County from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 4 for a special filming event involving attempted speed records with a Swedish car.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic will temporarily be shifted onto the northbound lanes on the affected portion of Nevada Highway 160 with traffic controls and escorts from the Nevada Highway Patrol, the state Department of Transportation said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The car from Sweden will come to Pahrump to break two speed records on Nov. 4 at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch. The Swedish car cost from anywhere from $1.5-$2.5 million to own. The event is being sponsored by Straight and Narrow LLC. Be aware sections of Highway 160 will be shut down on that day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to close an 11-mile stretch of southbound Nevada Highway 160 between Tecopa and Sandy Valley roads in Clark County from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 4 for a special filming event involving attempted speed records with a Swedish car.

“It will also be closed to roadside parking as well as southbound cyclists and pedestrians during the aforementioned time frames,” the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

Motorists can expect up to 20-minute travel time delays, NDOT said.

Southbound traffic, meanwhile, will temporarily be shifted onto the northbound lanes with traffic controls and escorts from the Nevada Highway Patrol, NDOT added.

One of the fastest production cars in the world will be coming out to Pahrump to break two speed records on Nov. 4.

Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch will be hosting a private event in which a Swedish car maker will be coming out to Pahrump to break the records.

Joel Oscarson, strategic development coordinator for Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch, said in a recent interview, “This will be one of the most exciting events ever attempted on Nevada’s highways.”

“We have received a temporary occupancy permit from the Nevada Department of Transportation to attempt a world speed record on a very straight section of highway, that is the main artery, connecting the rural community of Pahrump and Las Vegas together.”