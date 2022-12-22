39°F
Holiday Fundraiser nets $7.1k to build beds for kids

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 22, 2022 - 9:42 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser took place last Saturday, Dec. 17 with a spaghetti dinner, auctions and raffles helping bring in funds that will be used to build beds for children in Nye County.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission is to build beds, such as the bunkbed shown, for kids who do not have a bed to call their own but must instead sleep on couches, blankets or even floors.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Anthony Greco, John Michael Ferrari and Matt Sadler, all of whom played a part in making the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser a success.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn is pictured addressing a sold-out crowd at the group's Holiday Fundraiser.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn was nervous as the clock ticked down the moments until the group’s very first Holiday Fundraiser would begin. “Would it be a success?” she wondered.

She need not have worried, however, as the event saw a sold-out crowd that collectively helped bring in more than $7,000 for the nonprofit, an incredible total that far outstrips any of the organization’s previous fundraising efforts.

The evening kicked off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 when the doors at the Artesia Community Center were thrown open to welcome the crowd. The venue was decked out in holiday style with a freshly prepared and steaming hot meal of spaghetti and meatballs at the ready. Following the feast, attention turned to the night’s activities, which included both a live and a silent auction, as well as a 50/50 raffle and all throughout the evening patrons were treated to entertainment in the form of live music and singing.

“It was amazing, it was a great success,” Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times following the Holiday Fundraiser. “It was awesome how so many people came out to support our Christmas event. I would like to thank everyone who donated toward our fundraiser! It was just a beautiful and heartfelt evening, seeing that all these people really care in our town. We wouldn’t be able to build beds for these children without that support.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace committee member Michelle Caird was raving after the event, too, telling the Times, “We are very excited and thankful to all those who contributed to our success. Sharon Sadler was the head chef for our fabulous dinner and Matt Sadler was our master of ceremonies. The dinner itself was sponsored by A Hope Bail Bonds, which covered the cost of the meal, while Sugar & Spice Bakery donated the desserts. Our entertainment was provided by John Michael Ferrari, who was accompanied by his lovely backup singer Sophia Love, and the sound system was donated by DJ Soundz.”

“A special thank you to John Michael Ferrari and his sidekick, Sophia, they did a phenomenal show for us. John Michael is such a talented man with such a beautiful voice,” Murzyn added. “Also to Sugar & Spice for the wonderful desserts packaged as Christmas presents, they were adorable. There were so many businesses in town that contributed toward our fundraiser, too many to name! A big shout-out to all of them, thank you so much! And to Robin Hebrock, thank you for doing our articles and helping get the word out for us.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all children have a safe, comfortable bed to call their own. Entirely volunteer driven, the organization has chapters all over the United States, each of which utilize fundraising and donations to purchase the materials necessary to construct brand new beds for the kids in their communities. It’s not just the bed frames themselves, however. Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes certain that the new beds will be ready for sleep by fitting them out with blankets, mattresses and pillows before delivering them to the homes of families in need.

“So many great charities provide clothing, meals and toys to families in need. But as wonderful as this aid is, few organizations offer suitable beds and bedding to the kids in these families,” information from the nonprofit’s website states. “At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs… If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kids sleep on the floor in our towns!”

Anyone who knows of a child who needs a bed can make a request online at www.SHPBeds.org

For more on the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

