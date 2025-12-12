Holiday havoc and Christmas carnage

There are all kinds of celebrities slated to make an appearance at Winter Wonder Slam this year and valley residents will have to turn out to this free event if they want to see just who shows up. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This December, in addition to season’s greetings, there will be plenty of season’s beatings to go around as professional wrestlers step into the ring for an afternoon of high-flying action and holiday chaos at the 3rd Annual Winter Wonder Slam.

“Sinn Bodhi and I are teaming up once again for the biggest Christmas entertainment celebration of the year,” Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Winter Wonder Slam 2025 returns to Pahrump for the third time on Sunday, December 21. There will be free food, free stockings and toys for the kids, and a free all-ages pro-wrestling show. Join us again as veterans from various pro-wrestling organizations and up-and-coming future stars from out of state descend on our town to put on a performance to remember.”

Sadler, a local businessman, and Bodhi, a pro-wrestler who now calls the valley home, first partnered for Winter Wonder Slam in 2023 with a simple goal in mind - providing a very exciting activity for families to enjoy, complete with entertainment, food and prizes, all without them having to worry about spending a penny. It’s a way to give back, Sadler had explained, as well as a way to make sure local families can experience some holiday thrills together, no cost attached.

“We don’t want to give away all the Christmas surprises, so you need to show up and see. But I do bet our local pro-wrestling superstar Sinn Bodhi will be ready to battle!” Sadler detailed. “Major sponsors like Koolsville Tattoo, John Wehrly of Brazzen High Desert, George Wehrly, Green Life Produce, Xpress Diesel and Auto, the Pahrump Valley Republican Women, Lt. Col. David Flippo (ret.) and Lt. Col. Patrick Nary (ret.) have all helped make it possible. And we can’t forget the many additional sponsors and supporters who have come alongside us to make this year’s event pop! So, let’s fill those bleachers, have a great meal and snacks, take in a great show and let the kids get a stocking and gift!”

Winter Wonder Slam will take place Sunday, December 21 at McCullough Arena inside Petrack Park. Admission, concessions and activities are all free. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the stars of the show are set to start their matches at 2 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in sponsorship information can call or text 775-382-2516 or visit TheNevadaPatriot.com for more details and to see pictures from prior events.

“Remember it’s all free! So come early and leave jolly,” Sadler encouraged. “Don’t miss it and please tell your friends and family. Merry Christmas Nye County!”

