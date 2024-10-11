68°F
Home sustains heavy damage in structure fire

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley firefighters were called to a structure fire along the 1400 block of South Silver Peak Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3, just before 10 a.m. The blaze caused extensive damage to the home.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2024 - 4:15 am
 

No serious injuries were reported following a structure fire along the 1400 block of South Silver Peak Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3, just before 10 a.m, where the blaze caused extensive damage to the home.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that initial reports indicated the fire involved a detached garage, but that report was updated to a barn on the property.

Interior flames in view

“Upon arrival, crews found a two-story mixed occupancy dwelling, where there was heavy fire across the front at Division “A” with smoke showing throughout,” he said.

Lewis went on to state that crews commenced a quick defensive exterior attack at the front of the residence while a second hand-line was stretched to the rear of the structure, up a set of exterior stairs and into the occupied space.

Under investigation

“They quickly knocked down the fire at the front of the building, while the interior crews completed a search and found fire at the front,” Lewis noted. “They also extinguished that, and all assignments were managed without incident.”

Safe and sound

Further, Lewis said that at least one person was medically assessed on scene, but declined transport to Desert View Hospital. The fire is thought to be accidental in nature, however, it remains under investigation, according to Chief Lewis.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, first responders urge residents to regularly test their smoke alarms to determine if they are working properly.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

