Homeschoolers invited out for a boot-stomping good time

Being a public-school student offers many experiences and opportunities, one of the most important of which is socialization. The connections made between students as they grow and learn can be invaluable but for those who are homeschooled, they can be harder to come by.

One such opportunity is school dances, where youth are able to gather for the purpose of fun and friendship. To ensure the local community’s homeschoolers do not have to miss out on the chance to enjoy such occasions, the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 has taken on the task of holding semi-annual dances just for those who do their learning at home and the next one is only a month away.

The Moose Lodge hosted its very first homeschool dance in the spring of 2023, after member Chanda Wieland was approached by several local parents about the idea. “I turned to the Moose and asked them about hosting it as a way to give back to the community, as part of the Moose Heart of the Community program. Since our mission involves kids and seniors, they were on board!” Wieland had detailed of the event’s origins.

Each time the event is hosted, a new theme is embraced, with previous themes including Harry Potter, Tim Burton, Enchanted Forest, Steampunk and Once Upon a Time. This time around, everyone is encouraged to don their best cowboy and cowgirl attire for a night of boot-scootin’ fun.

“Howdy, partners! Grab your hats, dust off your spurs and saddle up for a night to remember at the Pahrump Moose Lodge. We are sponsoring the ‘A Little Bit Country’ Homeschool Dance,” Pahrump Moose Lodge member Chanda Wieland announced. “Put your hands together for the best-dressed bunch of cowpokes this side of the Mississippi! This dance is all about kicking up our heels, making new friends and celebrating our homeschool community.

“Whether you’re a seasoned line dancer or you’ve got two left boots, be here to have a rootin’-tootin’ good time,” Wieland continued. “Great music, food, fun and plenty of room to two-step. So, grab your partner, tip your hat and let’s get this dance floor fired up! Y’all ready? Let’s ride.”

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes food and beverages.

The “A Little Bit Country” Homeschool Dance is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the fun is set to continue until 8:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, stop by the lodge or email PahrumpMoose@gmail.com

