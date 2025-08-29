Horsford’s Horror

Congressman Horsford felt the need to make a return visit to check on the well being of the incarcerated illegals.

The Pahrump Valley Times reports that our Congressman, Steven Horsford, recently visited — for a second time — the Southern Nevada Detention Facility Center in Pahrump which houses illegal aliens awaiting deportation. Horsford visited the facility three weeks earlier, complained he was denied access, and apparently felt the need to make a return visit to check on the well-being of the incarcerated illegals.

This may be the only time in the history of Horsford’s representation of the people of Pahrump that he has ventured ‘over the hump’ twice within 30 days to see how we are doing.

And it sounds like it’s a good thing he decided to return. Reportedly, the horrors at the illegal alien holding facility are far worse than could be imagined by even someone suffering terminal stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

At this point I feel I must warn that Horsford’s report of conditions at the detention facility are so gruesome and ghastly that readers sensitive to descriptions of horrific, heartless inhumanity may want to stop reading and skip to another part of the paper.

What follows is most certainly not appropriate for those under 18, suffering chronic circulatory conditions or pregnant persons.

If you are still reading I assume you possess the constitution of brave first responders — the ability to face the ghastly without succumbing to PTSD. So, here goes:

These illegals are being forced to wait weeks for a medical appointment! “Medical treatment can take weeks.”

And apparently their lawyers don’t call them back! “Detainees do not have reliable access to …attorneys.”

Now you see why the trigger warning was necessary.

As I read of the treatment of the poor souls — waiting for weeks to see a doctor, unresponsive lawyers — it occurred that it may not be just the sensitive who suffer. Even the most hardened EMT, calloused by years of guts and gore may flinch at the thought of waiting to see a doctor — and no return call from counsel.

It gets worse. Rep. Horsford fears that he did not even see the worst of the conditions endured by the illegals. “Based on conversations I had with detainees today, I’m also concerned that (officials) used the past three weeks to make improvements before I arrived.”

As Marlon Brando muttered in agony in “Apocalypse Now” — ‘The Horror.’ Officials spending time to improve things for the incarcerated — we can only hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves.

How bad must it have been before the officials stepped in to paint a rosy picture for the congressman? I am loathe to level accusations without sufficient supporting evidence — but, could it be — that before the officials improved things the inmates were forced to get permission from a primary care provider before they could see a specialist? The Horror.

Come to think of it, the last email I sent a lawyer remains unanswered, although I did get an automatic response that the attorney returns to the office next week.

I finally got in to see a medical specialist after months of wrangling with red tape and “the first available” follow-up appointment I could get is October 20, 2025.

It’s two months until October 20. Maybe I could secure an earlier appointment with help from my Congressman Horsford?

Maybe a little “white lie” is justifiable to preserve one’s health and well-being.

Perhaps I could get to see the doctor in weeks instead of months if I tell Horsford I’m illegal.

Philip S. Bovee is an attorney and writer who has lived in Pahrump since 2023.