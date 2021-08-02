99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpass peak levels of last summer, data shows

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2021 - 12:52 pm
 
A COVID-19 vaccine information flyer placed on the door at an apartment complex by nonprofit vo ...
A COVID-19 vaccine information flyer placed on the door at an apartment complex by nonprofit volunteers with Mi Familia Vota, while canvassing neighborhoods on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada on Monday reported that 1,224 people were hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the state, surpassing the peak of the virus’ second wave last summer.

State data shows that the second wave peaked on July 31, 2020, when 1,165 people were hospitalized. The data shows that there were 1,144 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 1, 2020. A year later, according to the data, that number is at 1,224.

It’s no surprise that those numbers are starting to overwhelm hospitals, especially in Clark County, where major COVID-19 metrics have surged in recent weeks. A mask mandate went into effect on Friday after the CDC recommended that people in areas with a “high rate of transmission” mask up.

The state also reported 2,531 new coronavirus cases and six deaths over the preceding three days, again eclipsing the highest tally of new cases reported since the state stopped updating numbers over the weekend.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website for Friday through Sunday showed the state’s totals moved to 358,832 cases and 5,918 deaths.

The two-week moving average of new cases also continued to rise to 929 per day, up 59 from the 870 cases a day reported Friday.

The two-week moving average of new cases has been climbing since it reached a low of 132 on June 5, with much of that growth occurring in Clark County. The deaths reported were below the two-week moving average, which dropped from seven to six.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, meanwhile, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.6 percentage points to 14.9 percent, according to state data.

The rate has now risen over 11 percentage points in just over a month after reaching a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9.

Nevada no longer reports numbers over the weekend, and public health officials have said that reporting on Monday and sometimes Tuesday can be inflated as a result of the delayed compilation of local reports.

State and county health agencies also often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or a test or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Even as the mask mandate went into effect, local and state officials have repeatedly stressed that vaccinations are the way forward. As they’ve created incentive based programs like the Vax Nevada Days Raffle, vaccination numbers have started to tick up. The state was administering below 5,000 doses a day in mid-June, but that number is now above 6,100, according to state data.

The state has also been performing more COVID-19 tests, with that number rising almost 2,000 per day since mid-June, when most of the state’s metrics were at relatively low levels.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,156 new cases in Clark County for Friday through Sunday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 282,357. It also reported all six of the state’s deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,711.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed to 16.0 percent.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Albert Verrilli, Beatty Water and Sanitat ...
Anderson, Ybarra respond to recall effort
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Ed Ringle initiating a recall against them, and calling them “stuck” and “over their heads” in their positions, Beatty Water and Sanitation District Board of Trustees members Amina Anderson and Jeannie Ybarra are defending themselves against the recall.

 
New report calculates damage of COVID-19 on tourism economy at $34B
By Richard N. Velotta and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A report by Applied Analysis’ Jeremy Aguero for the LVCVA details how much the coronavirus outbreak hurt Southern Nevada and its thousands of tourism employees.

 
HBO series shows Pahrump’s zany, heartfelt TV station
By Christopher Lawrence Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Started with borrowed money and operated on a shoestring, Pahrump’s independent TV station — and its eccentric, heartfelt characters — gets the HBO treatment.

 
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Railroad Pass is a small property with big history. Historians say the hotel-casino’s origins and past tie into many developments that helped turn Southern Nevada into what it is today.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Petitions can be withdrawn before vote, Nevada AG says
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Constitution doesn’t prohibit people who circulate petitions to create or change laws from withdrawing those measures after they qualify for the ballot but before they go to voters, according to an opinion from the attorney general’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A veritable convoy of NDOT street cleaners head east on High ...
Nye County Public Works mitigating town’s storm debris
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In reference to Sunday and Monday’s severe weather in Pahrump, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl said he’s never witnessed such a rain and wind event throughout the valley.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns in early August
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows a broken culvert ...
Storms prompt state of emergency in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday and Monday, July 25 and 26, two back-to-back storms blew through the Pahrump Valley, bringing hurricane-force winds and flash flooding that left a path of destruction in their wake and now, Nye County is striving to clean up the mess left behind, a process that will not only take enormous time and effort but will come with a fairly large price tag as well.

Law enforcement officers investigate a plane crash on U.S. Highway 95, around the Nye County bo ...
Small plane crashes, burns on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A small plane crashed and caught fire on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas early Wednesday, forcing the closure of the highway for several hours.