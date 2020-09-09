74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries

Staff Report
September 8, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

The final rule opens or expands 859 hunting and fishing opportunities, with an opportunity defined as one species on one field station in one state. This is on top of last year’s expansion of 1.4 million acres for new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities.

This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System open to public hunting to 430 and those open to fishing to 360. The rule also formally brings the total number of National Fish Hatchery System units open to hunting or sport fishing to 21.

The final rule includes the opening of migratory bird hunting, upland game hunting, big-game hunting and sport fishing at Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge in Florida for the first time; the opening of Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming to upland game and big-game hunting for the first time; and the opening of sport fishing for the first time and the expanding of existing migratory bird, upland game and big-game hunting to new acres at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in West Virginia.

Expansions of refuge opportunities include existing big-game hunting onto new acres at Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Washington state and Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge in Texas; season dates for existing pheasant hunting at San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in California; and existing migratory bird hunting, upland game hunting, big-game hunting and sport fishing to new acres at Northern Tallgrass Prairie National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota.

Changes at hatcheries include the formal opening of lands on Jordan River National Fish Hatchery in Michigan to migratory bird, upland game and big-game hunting; the formal opening of lands on Berkshire National Fish Hatchery in Massachusetts to sport fishing; and the formal opening of lands at Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery in Washington State to migratory bird, upland game and big-game hunting.

The rule also continues the effort from last year’s rule toward revising refuge hunting and fishing regulations, so they more closely match state regulations where the refuge is located.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable di ...
Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal This April 19, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Susie Lee, D-Ne ...
Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live
Staff Report

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.