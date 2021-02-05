64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UM ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Witnesses, according to NHP, said the rider was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and performing "wheelies" prior to striking a late-model sedan.

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound, allegedly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, which left a debris field stretching at least 50 yards along the highway.

The late model Hyundai sedan was coming off of West Street to turn east on 372,” McNeal said. “An independent party reported that the motorcycle rider was being reckless by allegedly speeding and doing ‘wheelies’ prior to impact. According to the fire department, the rider of the motorcycle will be transported by ground to the hospital and then he will be flown to Las Vegas UMC Trauma. We have recently seen a rash of motorcycle riders running from law enforcement, so this could have been one of them, but we’re not certain at this time.”

As a result of the impact, Highway 372 was shut down in both directions for more than an hour between Center Street and Bolling Road, as crews worked to clear the scene. The condition of the rider remained unknown by press time.

The two occupants of the sedan were not injured.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church submitted a pre-appli ...
Coronavirus block grant proposals presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is in the midst of another Community Development Block Grant process, this time with the grant program focusing solely on projects that are specific to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Buffalo chicken wings are a tradition paired ...
Get a leg up on your game day party
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fun fact – next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for res ...
BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Unlikely Nevada will have enough vaccine for near future

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont
Nye County released from fiscal watch
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of hard work and intense scrutiny of its books, which resulted in the reorganization of the way the county handles portions of its finances and operates certain departments, Nye County has officially been released from fiscal watch.