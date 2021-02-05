Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound, allegedly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, which left a debris field stretching at least 50 yards along the highway.

The late model Hyundai sedan was coming off of West Street to turn east on 372,” McNeal said. “An independent party reported that the motorcycle rider was being reckless by allegedly speeding and doing ‘wheelies’ prior to impact. According to the fire department, the rider of the motorcycle will be transported by ground to the hospital and then he will be flown to Las Vegas UMC Trauma. We have recently seen a rash of motorcycle riders running from law enforcement, so this could have been one of them, but we’re not certain at this time.”

As a result of the impact, Highway 372 was shut down in both directions for more than an hour between Center Street and Bolling Road, as crews worked to clear the scene. The condition of the rider remained unknown by press time.

The two occupants of the sedan were not injured.

