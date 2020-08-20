IN SEASON: Squash bugs, the nemesis of squash and gardeners alike

One of the most common comments I hear from new gardeners is a tale of woe. They planted pumpkins, and just as the vines begin to spread and flower, the plant withers and dies in less than a day, seemingly from out of nowhere.

Getty Images Squash bugs most commonly attack squash and pumpkins but can be a problem for cucumbers as well.

The most common causes for this are two insects: the squash vine borer (Melitta curcurbitae) and squash bugs (Anasa tristis). Both can be very frustrating pests to deal with, but they are not an inevitable death for your burgeoning vines. The key to defeating squash bugs is vigilance and timing.

How to spot a squash bug

You may first notice squash bugs in the spring when they first begin to gather and mate in your garden. Their adult bodies are dark brown to grey in color, and their flattened bodies can measure to nearly one-third of an inch. If you are from a cooler climate, you might mistake them for a stink bug.

Squash bugs lay clusters of brown oval eggs on the underside of leaves. The eggs are tiny, about the size of half a grain of rice. They are most often found nestled on the underside of leaves close to the veins.

From the eggs emerge the nymphs, whose light gray bodies span one-fourth to one-half of an inch. The nymphs are what cause the most destruction for the plant. Their numbers quickly overwhelm the squash as they suck the sap from the leaves. The leaves will yellow at first, and then turn brown and fall from the plant. Once you spot them, it is imperative to act right away. Waiting even one day will likely lead to plant death.

Squash bug control

The first control for squash bugs should be prevention. It is easier to prevent the problem from happening than trying to fix it after the fact.

One way to prevent squash bugs from overtaking the garden is by waiting until July to plant squash, pumpkin, cucumbers, and anything else in the cucurbit family. Squash bugs generally come in two waves in our area: one in spring and one in fall. By planting in July, you can avoid the first wave, and by the time the second wave arrives in fall, the squash will most likely already have fruited and the squash will just be starting to ripen. Squash bugs are less of a threat to mature plants than the young seedlings of spring.

Another method of prevention is planting varieties of squash that are more resistant to squash bugs. I have found that butternut squash seems to fare better than other varieties of squash. I have had success with a variety of zucchini called “Ronde de nice,” which is a round green zucchini that is excellent for stuffing. Armenian cucumbers are a great variety to grow in our climate for other reasons, but it is also less bothered by squash bugs.

Once your squash starts to sprout and vine, you should be vigilant about checking the underside of the leaves for the squash bug eggs. When you find them, simply wipe them from the leaves and dispose of them.

When you spot adults or nymphs, the most effective method to get rid of them is to pick them from the plant. I put on gloves and drop them into a bucket of soapy water, but I know of some who use a hand-held vacuum.

If you flood the base of the plant near the stem, the squash bugs will crawl up the vines and be much easier to capture, especially in a hottest part of the day. If you are looking for a quick and easy spray to use, I do not use poisons and sprays in my garden, so I cannot recommend them.

Squash bugs are an inevitable visitor to your garden, but they do not have to be the death of it. With a keen eye and quick action when problems arise, you can be enjoying beautiful pumpkins come fall.

Clarification on farmers market times

In a previous article, I incorrectly stated the summer hours for the Master Gardener’s farmers market. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Also, the “Ask a Master Gardener Help-Desk” is currently available by phone only at 775-727-5532. I extend my deepest apologies to the readers of the Pahrump Valley Times and to the Master Gardeners for the error.

Terri Meehan is the Founder of Southern Nevada Gardening Association a regional group. She is a garden mentor and local farmer in Pahrump. Send questions or comments to her at sonvgarden@gmail.com