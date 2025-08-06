In the mood for a new spirit? Check out these free drink tasting events

Shooting back a sample of a spicy dill pickle flavored vodka, a local resident enjoys the free drink tastings available the first and second Friday of each month at Liquor and Tobacco Express. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Liquor and Tobacco Express is located in the Highway 372 Plaza and offers a huge selection of beer, wine and spirits, many of which can only be found in Pahrump at this store. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

From whiskey and bourbon to tequila, rum and everything in between, Liquor and Tobacco Express carries just about any beer or spirit a person could want and the store even does special orders, too. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Whether readers have a specific, hard-to-find liquor they’ve been searching for or simply want to try something new and exciting that they’ve never tasted, Liquor and Tobacco Express is where it’s at.

Located in the Highway 372 Plaza near Center Street, this local retailer has been providing Pahrump with an impressive array of beers, wines and liquors since 2011 and owners Nisha and Raj Raju are a proud part of the community. With great sales on a regular basis, the ability to order in specialty items, delivery service and more, this little liquor store can handle just about any customer need and and its welcoming staff are always ready to help customers with making their selections.

To help familiarize patrons with new beverage choices and expand their spirit horizons, on the first and second Fridays of every month Liquor and Tobacco Express holds free drink tasting events in the afternoon, typically from 3 or 4 to 7 p.m. Vendors and distributors of an assortment of adult drink options are invited to the store to share their products and attract attention to new offerings and the next free drink tasting is just days away.

“Last week was amazing,” Nisha raved to the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our first Fridays are always big! For this coming Friday, I have a guy coming who wants to share different-flavored beers and I have a tequila lady coming from Vegas, with tequila that is made exclusively in Mexico. We try to feature something different each time.”

Aside from the free sample sips of alcohol, Liquor and Tobacco Express provides many other services residents can take advantage of. If there is a product that a customer desires but is not in the store, the staff can special order it. In addition, anyone looking to throw a party with kegs can get them right here in the valley, rather than having to drive into Las Vegas.

“Just give us a call ahead of time and we’ll order it in for you. A lot of people used to go to Vegas to pick up their kegs and now, they are finding out they can get them here,” Nisha said, adding, “We do delivery, too, for people who may not have a car or can’t get around town. I have longtime, loyal customers we’ve been delivering to for years.”

But it’s not just about the alcoholic beverages at Liquor and Tobacco Express. Customers can find all kinds of other items there as well, with the store billing itself as “Pahrump’s one-stop shop for the best choices of tobacco, wine, snacks, gifts and more!”

Liquor and Tobacco Express is located at 1190 Highway 372. The store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more information call 775-727-5353 or visit the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

