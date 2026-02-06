Incentivizing doctors to care for underserved communities

Medical professionals from physicians and nurses to social workers, dentists, eye doctors and more have the opportunity to have a portion of their student loans paid off through the Nevada HEAL program. (Nevada Treasurer's Office)

Communities all across the Silver State have historically faced a lack of access to health care, a fact that was a main driver behind the creation of a new state program geared toward incentivizing health-care professionals to work in underserved areas.

Established via Assembly Bill 45 in the 82nd Nevada Legislative Session, held in 2023, the Nevada Health Equity and Loan (HEAL) assistance program offers those working in a variety of medical fields the opportunity to have a chunk of their student loans paid off, so long as they continue providing services in cities and towns in need of additional resources for a period of five years or more.

“Originally known as the ‘Student Loan Repayment for Providers of Health Care in Underserved Communities Program’, this state-funded student loan forgiveness initiative aims to increase and retain health-care professionals in Nevada,” information on the program details. “The amount of total student loan repayment can range from $15,000 to $120,000 depending on the type of provider. At least 15% of money available for the program’s student loan repayment funding each year will be used to repay student loans for providers who commit to practicing in Nevada rural counties (all but Washoe and Clark).”

Last year the Nevada HEAL program, administered by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, provided approximately $1 million in student loan relief to 67 health-care professionals in Nevada, including 23 in rural communities and the applications for the 2026 cycle are now open.

“It’s abundantly clear that many communities in our state are struggling to gain access to affordable and reliable health-care services,” Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine stated. “The Nevada HEAL program is a vital tool to helping us attract the providers we need to increase access to care for residents across Nevada.”

Health-care providers who are approved for the program will be required to practice in rural and or underserved urban communities in Nevada for a period of at least five years. Eligibility requirements to participate include being a resident of the state of Nevada, working in an eligible health-care profession and being licensed, certified and or registered to practice in Nevada.

“This program is available to a wide array of health-care professions,” a news release about the application window detailed.

An extensive list of eligible providers is available on the Nevada treasurer’s website, which includes professions such as physician, physician assistant, dentist, pharmacist, optometrist, genetic counselor, psychologist, social worker, physical therapist, midwife, licensed nurse, behavioral health practitioner, certified problem gambling counselor, emergency medical technician, paramedic, chief medical officer, county health officer and more.

Eligible health-care providers can apply for the Nevada HEAL program now through Friday, Feb. 20, when the application window will close for the year.

For more information or to submit an application visit NevadaTreasurer.gov/HEAL/

