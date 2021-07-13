Interstate 15 closed in Arizona due to wildfire

Arizona DOT (Twitter)

A fast-moving wildfire has closed Interstate 15 in Arizona, officials said Monday.

The “Lime” fire was first reported at about 7:22 p.m. Monday and is believed to be human-caused, according to preliminary information from the Great Basin Coordination Center, which coordinates wildfire resources in the area.

In a tweet, the Arizona Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at mile marker 18 and all southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 27.

The 9-mile stretch of affected interstate sits in the northwest corner of the state, between St. George, Utah, and Mesquite.

“Please be aware of emergency personnel and be prepared to slow down,” the agency advised.

The fire was initially reported to be about 25 acres in size, burning right near the roadway. Further information on the current size of the wildfire and the status of its containment was not immediately available.

As of 11:30 p.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the road, officials said.