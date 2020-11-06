61°F
News

Inyo County remains in Orange Tier restrictions

Staff Report
November 6, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Inyo County was notified Wednesday that it will stay in the Orange Tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is moderate. This announcement comes after Inyo County Public Health engaged in a data adjudication process with the state to closely eximine the case rate and test positivity rate data.

Inyo County remains close to the metrics that would force the county into a more restrictive tier and could still move to a more restrictive tier in the coming weeks if data does not improve.

This week’s tier assignment was based on Inyo County COVID-19 case data for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24. During that time, Inyo County had an absolute number of 13 cases, bringing the county’s case rate to 10.1 per 100,000 population, down from 12.4 per 100,000 the prior week. Inyo was held harmless according to the small county framework, which allows small counties with populations of fewer than 106,000 to remain in the Orange Tier if they have 14 or fewer cases during the reporting period.

Tier assignments are also based on overall COVID-19 test positivity. For this week’s tier assignment, Inyo County had a test positivity rate of 4.5%, which is in range for the Orange Tier. In order to prevent an increase in local COVID-19 cases, and a potential movement into a more restrictive tier, it will be essential that everyone do their part by continuing to use face coverings, stay home when sick, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.

As a reminder, Orange Tier guidelines include 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, at restaurants,with modifications; open bars outdoors, with indoor alcohol served with food following the restaurant guidelines; an increased capacity limit for personal care services, as long as modifications can be met; open family entertainment centers, such as bowling alleys, for naturally distanced activities with modifications; 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, at movie theaters.

Also, 25% capacity with modifications for gyms and fitness centers, including indoor pools with modifications; increased capacity at all retail as long as modifications can be met; 50% capacity of 200 people, whichever is fewer, at places of worship with modifications; fitness centers at hotels and other forms of lodging at 25% capacity; 50% capacity at museums, zoos and aquariums; increased capacity at malls, destination centers and swap meets as long as modifications can be met, with common areas still closed; and offices open with modifications, although telecommuting is still encouraged.

More information regarding business impacts can be found at the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage or by emailing businessinfo@inyocounty.us or calling 760-878-8457. For more information on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, visit the CDPH Blueprint for a Safer Economy webpage.

