75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

IRS automatically waives a tax penalty

Staff Report
August 21, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Internal Revenue Service is automatically waiving the estimated tax penalty for the more than 400,000 eligible taxpayers who already filed their 2018 federal income tax returns but did not claim the waiver.

The IRS said it will apply this waiver to tax accounts of all eligible taxpayers, so there is no need to contact the IRS to apply for or request the waiver.

The announcement was made in a recent news release.

Earlier this year, the IRS lowered the usual 90% penalty threshold to 80% to help taxpayers whose withholding and estimated tax payments fell short of their total 2018 tax liability.

The agency also removed the requirement that estimated tax payments be made in four equal installments, as long as they were all made by Jan. 15, 2019.

The 90% threshold was initially lowered to 85% on Jan. 16 and lowered to 80% March 22.

For more information on the action by the Internal Revenue Service, go to the agency’s website at irs.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.

 
Nevada National Guards unit deploys for Afghanistan mission
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Twenty-seven members of the Nevada Army National Guard who will deploy for Afghanistan on Wednesday morning took part in a mobilization ceremony Tuesday.

Though there will be no Peacestock51 in Amargosa, the Lincoln County Commission has approved an ...
‘Storm Area 51’: Nye County rejects Peacestock51 festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the wake of the frenzy caused by the Storm Area 51 Facebook event, which was reportedly intended as a hoax but has now drawn the attention of millions around the world, one Pahrump resident set out to provide a peaceful alternative to attempting to breach the military base with Peacestock51.

Getty Images Nevada Organic Remedies has been granted a Special Use Permit to establish a new m ...
Nye County grants new marijuana dispensary permit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Organic Remedies has been granted a Special Use Permit by the Nye County Commission to allow for the establishment of a retail recreational marijuana dispensary at 2370 and 2380 S. Homestead Road, just south of the intersection of Highway 160 in Pahrump.

(Thinkstock)
Investment in earthquake early warning system
By Mike Wolterbeek Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded more than $12.5 million to seven universities and a university-governed nonprofit to support operation, improvement and expansion of the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A bronze plaque with the images of Cassandra Selbach and her ...
Pahrump’s vandalized memorial plaque repaired
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deanna O’Donnell, the news director of Pahrump’s KPVM-TV 25, is thanking members of the community for their support in repairing a memorial plaque for Cassandra Selbach, who died in late January of this year.