IRS details payment options

As the 2019 tax filing season gets into full swing, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who owe of the many easy payment options.

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers will be affected by major tax law changes. While most will get a tax refund, others may find that they owe taxes, many of whom may qualify for a waiver of the estimated tax penalty that normally applies.

The IRS urges people with a filing requirement and a balance due to file by the April 15 deadline even if they cannot pay in full.

Taxpayers in this situation should pay what they can and consider a payment plan for the remaining balance. Taxpayers who owe taxes can choose among the payment options. They are detailed at irs.gov

“The IRS understands there were many changes that affected people last year, and the new penalty waiver will help taxpayers who inadvertently had too little tax withheld,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.