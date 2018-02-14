IRS expects rush of tax returns this weekend

With a surge of tax returns expected during the upcoming Presidents Day weekend, the Internal Revenue Service is offering taxpayers several tips and time-saving resources to get them the help they need quickly and easily.

Thinkstock To avoid lengthy waits on the phone during this Presidents Day period, the IRS encourages taxpayers to first try the resources on IRS.gov

The redesigned IRS.gov now makes it easier to use the agency’s website, whether on a computer or a mobile device, the IRS said this week.

Get answers anytime on IRS.gov by using the Interactive Tax Assistant, Tax Topics, Frequently Asked Questions, Tax Trails and the IRS Tax Map.

Also, with the revamped “search” tool on IRS.gov, anyone can research a wide variety of tax issues, and there’s even a Tax Pro page dedicated to the unique needs of tax professionals.

IRS.gov also has information about several available payment options. This includes information about how to create an online payment agreement for those who owe additional tax but are unable to pay right away.