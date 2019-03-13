IRS issues a deadline reminder

Thinkstock Taxpayers can find answers to questions, forms and instructions and easy-to-use tools online at IRS.gov.

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that, in most cases, Monday, April 1 is the date by which persons who turned age 70½ during 2018 must begin receiving payments from Individual Retirement Accounts and workplace retirement plans.

The payments, called required minimum distributions, are normally made by the end of the year. Those persons who reached age 70½ during 2018 are covered by a special rule, however, that allows first-year recipients of these payments to wait until as late as April 1 to get the first of their required minimum distributions.

