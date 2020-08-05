76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

IRS proposes regulations for small business accounting

Staff Report
August 4, 2020 - 7:22 pm
 

The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations at the end of July to adopt simplified tax accounting rules for small businesses under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“Prior to the TCJA, certain taxpayers could determine whether they were eligible to figure taxable income under the cash method of accounting by meeting a different gross receipts test,” the IRS stated. “That gross receipts test was met if the taxpayer’s average annual gross receipts for all prior taxable years did not exceed $5 million.

“After the TCJA, a taxpayer meets the gross receipts test and can use the cash method if average annual gross receipts for the three-taxable-year period ending immediately before the current taxable year are $25 million (adjusted for inflation) or less.”

For more, head to irs.gov

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
State’s initial unemployment claims increase 18.3% in week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 18,390 for the week ending July 25, up 2,842 claims or 18.3%, compared to last week’s total of 15,548 claims. This is the fifth straight week of increases in regular initial claims.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows 4-H member Elaina Domina, second from ...
Cooperative extension, 4H in Nye County continue to move forward amid COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension provided the Nye County Commission with a quarterly report regarding its operations and its budget for the next 12 months, which includes county-provided funding, during the commission’s July 21 meeting.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitiga ...
Nevada Health Response notes COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000
Staff Report

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided the update during a teleconference designed to disseminate information on outbreak statistics. The Nevada Health Response website can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Getty Images You may see ants in your garden from time to time. While they tend to cause littl ...
IN SEASON: Okra, a southern favorite for your western garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Okra may be considered a staple crop in the American South, but it also grows very well in our hot dry climate. As a member of the mallow family, it puts on a stunning display of delicate yellow flowers.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

University of Nevada, Extension
Report chronicles massive decline in fish populations
Staff Report

With hydroelectric power, overfishing, climate change and pollution on the rise, monitored populations of migratory freshwater fish species have plummeted by 76% on average since 1970, according to the first comprehensive global report on the status of freshwater migratory fish issued this week by the World Fish Migration Foundation and Zoological Society of London.

Getty Images This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Silicon Exploration Project i ...
AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there ...
Immunizations remain required past of back-to-school routines
Staff Report

As parents continue to navigate what back to school looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is making sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the fall 2020 school session, Nevada law requires immunizations for child care, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition.