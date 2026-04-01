It takes a community to keep kids safe

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the symbol of this annual observance is a blue pinwheel, representing the whimsy and carefree delight of childhood. (Prevent Child Abuse Nevada)

As April begins, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization is shining a spotlight on National Child Abuse Prevention Month and encouraging the entire community to pull together to protect their youth.

“A lot of people don’t realize this but one in seven children in the United States is a victim of abuse and that is an absolutely startling number,” Nevada Outreach Child and Family Advocate Jaimie Lowe explained for the Pahrump Valley Times in an interview on Monday. “But most people don’t think about it because it’s not right in front of their faces.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is all about focusing on education, early intervention and supporting families to keep kids safe and healthy. That’s what the blue pinwheel represents - a happy, healthy, safe childhood,” Lowe continued. “It’s about the importance of prevention before harm occurs and a community commitment to helping protect children. And it’s observed every April but really, it should be every day, it should absolutely be every single day.”

Lowe recommends every person learn about the warning signs of child abuse, which can range from the physical to the emotional and behavioral.

“Understanding the signs is important, including body language, because a lot of kids won’t speak up about it. So, body language can be an indicator,” Lowe detailed. “Signs of potential child abuse or neglect can include bruises, burns, cuts or marks shaped like a belt or hand, or things like withdrawing, flinching or avoiding physical contact. Delayed emotional development is also a tell-tale sign.”

Lowe noted that it doesn’t have to leave a physical injury to be abuse, either, with sexual and emotional abuse as well as neglect primary concerns, too.

As for prevention, again, education is key. Lowe said parenting classes, as well as those that teach stress management and coping skills, can go a long way toward preventing child abuse in the home. Parents should also be well-versed in the warning signs and teach their children about body safety and boundaries.

If someone is approached by a child about potential abuse or concerned about a child, Lowe recommends that first and foremost, they stay calm and supportive.

“Do not try to investigate it on your own and do not ask detailed or leading questions. Also, if a child comes to you, it’s so important that you believe them and be reassuring, let them know they did the right thing by telling someone,” Lowe advised. “And then write down the facts – use their exact words if they did disclose something and avoid adding opinions. Then call CPS or the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.”

She also emphasized that reporting any concerns about a child’s welfare is about protecting children and no one should hesitate if they see something that may signal child abuse or neglect.

“It’s always better to report and be wrong than to not report and risk harm,” Lowe stressed.

Lowe encourages everyone in the community to be vigilant about potential warning signs to ensure the area’s youth are as safe as possible.

“And in the month of April, we all need to focus on increasing awareness, strengthening community involvement and promoting prevention strategies that support children and families,” Lowe concluded. “Child Abuse Prevention Month isn’t just about recognizing the issue; it’s also about taking proactive steps to reduce risk and build those protective factors. We are a tight-knit, close community and I think that awareness leads to action.”

Nevada Outreach offers a variety of classes members of the public can take advantage of, free of charge, including classes on parenting and co-parenting, budgeting, life skills and anger management/impulse control.

For more information on the nonprofit’s work, visit NevadaOutreach.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com