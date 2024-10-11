It’s Fire Prevention Week: Check smoke alarms

“One of the simplest ways to protect your home and family is to have working smoke alarms,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

As Fire Prevention Week is now underway, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is focusing on the lifesaving importance of properly functioning smoke alarms in homes while also encouraging all residents to regularly test their smoke alarms.

As stated in a news release, so far this year, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunteers have responded to nearly 250 home fires, assisting roughly 1,100 residents.

Last year, volunteers assisted about 1,200 residents affected by nearly 300 home fires.

“One of the simplest ways to protect your home and family is to have working smoke alarms,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

Functioning smoke alarms

The release went on to say that according to the latest “Smoke Alarms in the U.S,” report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by about 60 percent.

The majority of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no properly functioning alarms.

“Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a home fire,” Flanigan said. “Make sure the smoke alarms in your home are working.”

About Fire Prevention Week

Founded in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week educates the public about fire prevention and safety.

It is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating loss of life and property.

Since 1925, the organization has been nationally recognized under a presidential proclamation, making Fire Prevention Week the longest-running public-awareness campaign in the United States.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org

