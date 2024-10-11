68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

It’s Fire Prevention Week: Check smoke alarms

Red Cross of Southern Nevada This year, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunte ...
Red Cross of Southern Nevada This year, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunteers have responded to nearly 250 home fires, assisting roughly 1,100 residents.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui has been a longtime supporter of ACORN and regul ...
Loving the Luau - how much was raised for foster youth advocacy
Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times
Enter our Coloring Contest, if you dare
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A suggestion to replace the Calvada fountain with something ...
Calvada fountain sparks contention
American Red Cross Following two devastating hurricanes, the American Red Cross' blood collecti ...
Blood donations needed amid back-to-back hurricanes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2024 - 4:06 am
 

As Fire Prevention Week is now underway, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is focusing on the lifesaving importance of properly functioning smoke alarms in homes while also encouraging all residents to regularly test their smoke alarms.

Here to help

As stated in a news release, so far this year, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunteers have responded to nearly 250 home fires, assisting roughly 1,100 residents.

Last year, volunteers assisted about 1,200 residents affected by nearly 300 home fires.

“One of the simplest ways to protect your home and family is to have working smoke alarms,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

Functioning smoke alarms

The release went on to say that according to the latest “Smoke Alarms in the U.S,” report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by about 60 percent.

The majority of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no properly functioning alarms.

“Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a home fire,” Flanigan said. “Make sure the smoke alarms in your home are working.”

About Fire Prevention Week

Founded in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week educates the public about fire prevention and safety.

It is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating loss of life and property.

Since 1925, the organization has been nationally recognized under a presidential proclamation, making Fire Prevention Week the longest-running public-awareness campaign in the United States.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A suggestion to replace the Calvada fountain with something ...
Calvada fountain sparks contention
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The water board was lambasted by residents angered at the idea of replacing something that has been a part of the community for decades.

American Red Cross Following two devastating hurricanes, the American Red Cross' blood collecti ...
Blood donations needed amid back-to-back hurricanes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is calling on locals to lend a hand in aiding their fellow Americans as they recover from the storms.

Viva Gold Corp. The Viva Gold drilling project continues in Tonopah with additional locations i ...
Gold exploration project continues in Tonopah
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The work program will include completing approximately 15 to 20 drill holes before year’s end.

pvt default image
Senior Menus

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

Pahrump Valley Times File Teams will go full steam ahead as they squish juice out of grapes at ...
Bringing back the Grape Stomp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Grape Stomp competition will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, beginning at noon.