Jimmy John’s opens in Pahrump Nugget

The 1,000-square-foot restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will seat 36 and offer a pick-up window for takeout and delivery orders, a spokesperson said.

National sandwich franchise Jimmy John’s has opened its first Pahrump store inside Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, 681 Highway 160.

The 1,000-square-foot restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will seat 36 and offer a pick-up window for takeout and delivery orders, a spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Jimmy John’s to Pahrump Nugget and the greater Pahrump community,” said Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of the Nugget. “With its use of the freshest ingredients to craft mouthwatering sandwiches at its core, Jimmy John’s perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing top-notch culinary offerings.”

The eateries in Pahrump’s casinos are continuing to evolve.

Across the street, Goldtown Casino opened Mister Tater’s Tater Shack and the Farmhouse Kitchen earlier this year.