Jon Penn Junejo: A Democrat running in Assembly District 36

The psychiatrist said focusing on mental health, education and economic development are top priorities in the campaign.

Jon Penn Junejo is running for Assembly District 36 as a Democrat, aiming to flip the seat currently held by incumbent Republican Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, who has represented District 36 since 2018.

“I feel very confident in the support that I’ve been able to generate so far,” Junejo said.

Junejo works as an inpatient consult psychiatry provider at a telehealth company that serves Nevada, but is also in the process of starting his own practice, which would serve both Clark and Nye counties.

The American dream

Junejo was born in Sindh, Pakistan, and immigrated to America in 1993, when he was about six months old. He was raised by a single mother and moved around during his childhood, living in 12 different states before high school.

“There’s a phrase that’s termed ‘All politics is local politics.’ I really believe that that word ‘all’ in there includes the entire world,” Junejo explained. “I possess a uniquely global perspective armed with a diverse, open-minded, clinical analytical lens that’s shaped by my experiences in psychiatry, entrepreneurship, media, volunteerism and public service through which I really view the issues that exist in District 36.”

Junejo went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah, a master’s degree in management studies from Duke University, a master’s degree in clinical nurse leadership from St. Louis University, and a doctorate in psychiatry from Columbia University.

Representing all of District 36

Junejo lives in Summerlin West, an area of Las Vegas that’s part of District 36.

“I really feel called upon to represent this district, having lived here,” Junejo said. “It has a really interesting composition that I feel blends my background, upbringing and my practice in psychiatry really well in addressing the problems that we predominantly see in more rural areas, while also not ignoring this sliver of Clark County, which is comprised in the district.”

Junejo explained that while he’s not from Pahrump, he sees that as an asset rather than a limitation.

“As an ‘outsider,’ I bring a broader range of experiences and perspectives that really help address the challenges that rural communities like Nye County face, especially when it comes to economic development, infrastructure, investment and ensuring that rural voices are heard in Carson City,” Junejo continued. “I’m not tied to the way that things have always been done. That really allows me to approach problems with fresh thinking, fresh perspective, and a focus on the results. I think it’s not about where someone lives necessarily, it’s about whether every part of the district is being heard and understood.”

Platform priorities

Junejo noted prioritizing education, ensuring Nye County’s economic success and rural mental health access as top priorities in his bid.

“Mental health, for instance, is not a partisan issue. It affects Republicans, Democrats, as well as independents,” Junejo said. “When people see that this applies to several more issues, like education and infrastructure spending, I believe that they will tack on to that and it will allow that to inform their opinions on the issues and ultimately how they vote in this election.”

When speaking about his candidacy, Junejo first thanked Hafen II for his work in the Assembly and described the Hafen family’s impact in the area positively, but believes a fresh perspective is needed to solve remaining issues.

For more information about Junejo’s campaign for Assembly District 36, contact him at info@penn36.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com