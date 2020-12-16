57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy

Staff Report
December 16, 2020 - 10:07 am
 

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.

The plan includes a settlement with the Department of Energy that leaves taxpayers liable for as much as $234.68 million in outstanding debt, but the total public cost is even higher. Crescent Dunes also received an investment-tax credit, and the 2009 stimulus legislation allowed it to receive a cash payment in lieu of credit.

In 2017, the plant received more than $275.6 million from the Treasury under the Section 1603 program, which it used to service its outstanding liabilities. So taxpayers already gave Crescent Dunes cash to pay off its taxpayer-backed loans.

The sun doesn’t deliver power when it’s cloudy or dark, and Crescent Dunes promised to solve this problem by using molten salt to retain the heat from the sun and produce steam so the plant would generate power 24/7. But Crescent Dunes struggled to get financing from commercial lenders, not least because it was “the first of its kind in the United States and the tallest molten salt tower in the world,” as the Department of Energy stated in a September 2011 news release.

Because of construction delays, Crescent Dunes missed its deadline to begin commercial operations. Equipment failures meant the plant generated no energy through the first half of 2017. Outages were so frequent that NVEnergy, the sole buyer of its power, told regulators that Crescent Dunes posed “the most significant risk” to its ability to meet its renewable portfolio goals.

DOE expected Crescent Dunes to produce up to 482,000 megawatt hours every year, but the plant hasn’t produced that much energy in its lifetime. In 2019, Crescent Dunes’ hot salt tanks suffered what partial owner SolarReserve described as “a catastrophic failure” that has left the plant inoperable.

As late as April 2017, when the plant was in the throes of a months-long shutdown, DOE pronounced it a “milestone for the country’s energy future” and a “success story” taken from “mirage to reality.” But in August, spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes admitted that “this project has consistently faced technical failures that have proven difficult to overcome.”

Under the settlement, taxpayers could recover up to $100 million if the plant can resume operating and meet milestones for energy production and revenue. But in 2019, NV Energy terminated its power purchase agreement, so Crescent Dunes doesn’t have a buyer for power which is far more expensive than what other renewable-energy plants in Nevada charge.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.