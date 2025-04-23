Judge dismisses Michele Fiore’s request for new trial

“Fiore has not shown that these circumstances were erroneous — let alone of the caliber that merits a new trial,” Friday’s dismissal order said.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft after being found guilty of all counts in her wire fraud trial Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge has dismissed Michele Fiore’s request for a new trial.

Fiore was found guilty in October of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors said she raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, but spent the funds on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and her daughter’s wedding.

Her attorneys filed a post-trial motion asking for a new trial, arguing that the testimony of the former judge and councilwoman’s daughter should not have been excluded and that her prior attorney was “ineffective.”

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the motion.

“The law gives great deference to jury verdicts, so the standard for setting one aside for insufficient evidence is high: the court must find that the evidence, when viewed in the light most favorable to the prosecution, could not have supported the verdict for any rational juror,” the motion said.

“Fiore has not shown that these circumstances were erroneous — let alone of the caliber that merits a new trial,” Friday’s dismissal order said.

“We are extremely disappointed by the order,” Fiore’s attorney, Paola Armeni said Sunday. “We truly believe Ms. Fiore did not receive a fair trial, which is guaranteed to her as well as all of us by the United States Constitution. At this time, we will prepare for sentencing, and thereafter, Ms. Fiore will exercise her full appellate rights.”

Fiore declined to comment.

