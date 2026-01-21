Judge Kimberly Wanker holds reelection campaign kickoff — PHOTOS

During the event, Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker spoke about her law background, her legal career, her time as a judge and more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker was appointed to the Fifth Judicial District Court by former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval. She is the first rural female district court judge in Nevada. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker held a campaign kickoff event in Pahrump over the weekend that saw a large turnout.

“I thought the event went well,” Wanker told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. “It was very well attended. [There was] excitement from the crowd and I’m very pleased with the event.”

The morning event on Saturday, Jan. 17, took place at local business Our Place Coffee. Approximately 93 people attended the event and enjoyed Our Place Coffee’s handcrafted drinks and snacked on pastries and other small bites. Each guest was also given a chocolate gavel.

“I really love the job. I’m passionate about it. I think you’ve got to be passionate about the law… I’m not in it for the money. I’m in it because I like what I’m doing and I hope that I can help people. I hope that I make a difference and I think that is the role of the judge,” Wanker said to the audience listening to her speak. “You have to be competent to sit on that bench, but you also have to be a community leader and that’s what I try to be throughout the community.”

During her talk, Wanker spoke about many aspects of her career, including her law background, her time as a judge, her community involvement, and the Lifetime movie titled “The Hammer” starring Reba McEntire, who played the character of Judge Kim Wheeler, inspired by Wanker herself.

“Judge Kim is a pillar of our community and attends and supports almost all nonprofit organizations, events, programs, and is extremely active in all the communities she serves,” said Linda Fitzgibbons, Wanker’s campaign technical coordinator before introducing the judge to the audience. “Kim has the expertise and experience in the field of law, which you’re going to hear about today.”

Throughout the event, a PowerPoint presentation showcased photos and information about Wanker’s career, community involvement and impact. After speaking, Wanker answered questions from the crowd and then mingled with guests.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of her volunteerism, and I don’t know how she does it. She’s got a little energizer bunny battery inside of her. She just keeps going, going and going. We need her for our community,” said attendee Robin Olson, also Regent of the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “We need her to stay on the bench to make sure that the cases are judged fairly.”

In 2011, Wanker was appointed to the Fifth Judicial District Court by former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval after the passing of District Judge John P. Davis. After her appointment, she became the first rural female district court judge in Nevada.

For more information about Judge Kim Wanker’s reelection campaign, visit kimwanker.com.

