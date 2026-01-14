Judge Kimberly Wanker to host reelection event

The weekend event will be the first in the judge’s reelection campaign.

Show your support for sobriety at Art for Recovery

Alexis Hill to visit Pahrump next week during governor campaign

Fall in love with balloons at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley

Judge Kimberly Wanker's event will be held at Our Place Coffee located at 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite B. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A campaign kickoff event for Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker will be held this weekend. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A campaign kickoff reception event for Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker will be held in Pahrump this weekend.

“I’m not that elected official who says ‘you work for me,’ because I don’t. I work for the people who elect me,” Wanker told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The event in the judge’s reelection campaign will take place on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Our Place Coffee, located at 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite B.

“I hope they [attendees] take away from the event that I’m clearly the most qualified candidate to be the district court judge, but the other thing I want them to understand is I am completely committed and involved in this community,” Wanker explained.

Wanker further highlighted her involvement in the community by citing her attendance at various events throughout Nevada.

“I go to events in every single community I serve,” Wanker added. “It’s not just Pahrump or Tonopah. It’s Fish Lake Valley, it’s Goldfield, it’s Railroad Valley, it’s Gabbs, you name it, I’m there.”

Wanker was appointed to the bench by former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2011 after District Judge John P. Davis passed away that same year. Wanker is the first female rural district judge in the Silver State.

“I’m in it to win it,” Wanker said about her reelection campaign.

If you’re interested in attending the kickoff event, contact retainjudgekim@gmail.com for more information.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com