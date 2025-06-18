78°F
Juvenile motorcyclist airlifted to trauma center

By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2025 - 4:37 am
 

A juvenile motorcycle rider was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas after reportedly crashing into a road sign, which resulted in injuries severe enough that the youth may have lost an arm late Saturday night.

According to an initial social media report, the collision occurred off of Jane Avenue.

Reached on Monday afternoon, Nye County Director of Emergency Management, Chief Scott Lewis, said, “We were notified of a person laying on the roadway and it was unknown if they were breathing,” he said.

“The crew arrived and found a patient with a significant extremity injury, which warranted flight to a trauma center. Mercy Air was added to the assignment.”

The juvenile was initially transported from the scene to Mercy Air Base 21 on Basin Avenue, where an exchange took place and the patient was subsequently flown to UMC for trauma care.

Lewis reported that, at this time, the county was not able to release further information such as a name or the extent of injuries. He was able, however, to confirm that the patient was a juvenile.

When asked if the original post saying that the rider lost an arm was accurate, Lewis said he had not seen the post but, “I believe that may be accurate.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the incident. No additional information was available at press time.

