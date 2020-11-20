68°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that has been installed at Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump. Concrete work is next for the site.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kellogg Park is located on two 40-acre parcels at Squaw Vall ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kellogg Park is located on two 40-acre parcels at Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street in Pahrump.

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

It’s a project many years in the making and one that Pahrump residents, specifically those living on the southern end of the valley, have been highly anticipating. Though it took some time to finally get momentum going, the development of Kellogg Park appears to be moving along at a constituent pace and the land dedicated to the park is now beginning to resemble the recreational destination that the acreage will eventually become.

The first shovelfuls of dirt were ceremoniously turned by Nye County and town of Pahrump officials during a groundbreaking ceremony held in May 2019.

Grading and clearing, undertaken by Wulfenstein Construction Company through a $549,000 contract with the town of Pahrump, was completed later in 2019, making way for the next phase of the project, the installation of electrical and lighting infrastructure.

This portion of the development was handled by Industrial Light and Power, which received a $408,000 contract from the town for the job. Beginning in December 2019, Industrial Light and Power’s installation wrapped up in March of this year and now, town and county officials have turned their attention to the next portion of development, the installation of concrete at the site.

During its Monday, Nov. 16 meeting, Nye County commissioners, sitting as the governing board for the town of Pahrump, approved the awarding of the Kellogg Park concrete contract to local company Morales Construction. The contract calls for, “…concrete curb, concrete u-channel, including reinforcing steel, forms, joints, finishing, curing and other appurtenant work,” as well as pedestrian ramps, according to the contract documents.

The work comes with a $143,000 price tag, with all costs to be paid out of the town of Pahrump’s parks fund. The agenda item noted that the project is to be funded and budgeted as a match for part of a grant from the State of Nevada Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Kellogg Park is set to one day encompass a total of 80 acres, with two 40 acre parcels located at Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street, just north of Kellogg Road, earmarked for the development.

Phase one is set to turn 18 of those acres into a formal walking path that will wind through native vegetation, three separate dog parks for small, medium and large canines and a large grassy area, along with restrooms and paved parking.

Morales Construction will begin work within 10 days of being issued a notice to proceed from the town and will then have 60 calendar days in which to complete the concrete work.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County D ...
Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County officials were guests of the Nevada Department of Tr ...
NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.