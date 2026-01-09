Kids sleeping on floors? Not on Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s watch

Join the Winter Bed Build event to help this nonprofit meet its mission of providing beds for all kids who need them.

Each year, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps better the lives of local children by providing them with beds of their own but the group needs the community's support to make as big of an impact as possible. Volunteers at its bed building events are key in keeping this nonprofit operating at full force. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Building bedframes may take some skill but with training and support anyone, young or old, can lend a hand in Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission to make sure all children have a safe bed to call their own. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

In addition to providing new beds to local youth at its latest bed delivery, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace provided some Christmas gifts to the kiddos as well. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members of the Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace team were delighted to get together on Dec. 19 to do a special holiday bed delivery for five local youngsters. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Five-year-old Noah Peterson and four-year-old Trina Peterson greet Santa and Mrs. Claus during a bed delivery from Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace, in which these youngsters and their sibling all received new beds, complete with mattress, pillow and linens. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's holiday bed delivery in December had the youngsters receiving new beds very excited. Six-year-old Danika Gomez immediately flopped out on her own new bed the minute is was in place and ready. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s been six years since Carmen Murzyn took over as the president of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and every year since, this nonprofit has continued to grow.

From recruiting new members and raising awareness of its mission until the SHP name has become one of the community’s best known to establishing new fundraisers and even earning the recognition of the Nevada Governor’s Office through its Stars of Nevada – Points of Light awards, Murzyn’s leadership has set the organization soaring and changed the lives of hundreds of youngsters who now have a bed to call their very own.

Recent bed delivery a success

Just before Christmas arrived to cap off 2025, Nye County SHP did its last bed delivery of the year, with several area youth receiving brand new beds, all accoutered with mattresses, blankets and pillows.

“We did five bed deliveries alongside Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, which Linda Wright and her husband played,” Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We also had Steve, Brad and Jim there, along with Gino, Michelle, Debbie, myself, the local TV station and Pahrump Valley Times photographer John Clausen. It turned out to be quite a very nice day. The kids were very excited to see Santa Claus and their families were all very friendly.”

To add an extra special touch to the bed delivery during the holiday season, the SHP members who helped out also brought along some presents for the kiddos, an offering which had their faces lighting up with unexpected joy.

“It was a beautiful thing to see,” Murzyn remarked. “The first little girl that we delivered a bed to, Danika, after the bed was put up and all ready, she jumped on her bed, pulled all of the blankets back and crawled in between them to snuggle down. Then she goes, ‘Oh honey!’, gets back up because she forgot to take off her shoes, takes them off and then crawls right back into the bed and says, ‘Good night and thank you!’ It was such a meaningful day for all and we truly felt filled with Christmas spirit. All felt blessed and honored to be able to do this for the kids. It’s their little happy faces, those little smiles, it’s so cute and all the kids were so excited to get their beds. We can’t wait to do a holiday bed delivery again next year!”

Upcoming bed-building event

Now that 2026 is upon the community, Nye County SHP is readying for another fantastic year of providing beds to children in need and the entire community has the chance to lend a hand during the organization’s Winter Bed Build.

Set for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 10, the Winter Bed Build aims to construct as many new bed frames in a single day as possible and it will take plenty of hands to pull it off successfully. Fortunately, just about anyone can take part, no matter their age, skill level or experience in construction. All volunteers need to have are a willingness to learn and a desire to give back to their community, with all necessary training provided on site. Individuals, families, businesses and other nonprofit organizations are all encouraged to take some time tomorrow to do what they can to better the lives of local youth.

The Winter Bed Build is slated for tomorrow, Jan. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. at 2731 S. Woodchips Road, in the barn located behind the residence.

For more information contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or chapter bed delivery lead Steve Filarowski at 775-764-8726.

More on the national organization and bed request forms can be found at SHPBeds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com