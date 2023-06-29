95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Know before you go: How Pahrump will mark the 4th of July

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2023 - 10:56 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, members of the Pahrump Gunfighter ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, members of the Pahrump Gunfighters process around the Calvada Eye during the 4th of July Parade. This year's parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade regularly attracts hundreds of attend ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade regularly attracts hundreds of attendees, with the large crowd from last year's event pictured here.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times After the 4th of July Parade concludes, the Family Fun Celeb ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times After the 4th of July Parade concludes, the Family Fun Celebration will open, offering games, activities and a free lunch for everyone in attendance.

This Tuesday, the United States of America will mark its 247th birthday and in the Pahrump Valley, the spirit of patriotism will be on full display.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is giving area residents and visitors the chance to make merry as a community this Independence Day, with its annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Celebration. Taking place at the Calvada Eye, the event will include all sorts of entertainment and amusement for just about anyone to enjoy.

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is excited to be able to continue what has become a much-loved tradition in our community, the Fourth of July Parade!” task force chair Linda Wright enthused. “We’ll have some awesome floats and other participants, all decked out in their patriotic best and ready to entertain the crowd. And of course, after the parade, everybody is invited to stay for the Family Fun Celebration, with all kinds of games and activities to enjoy. We’ll be serving up hotdogs and hamburgers, too, all free of charge, because bringing our community together for the holidays is what the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is all about.”

Helping to make this year’s event possible are three other sponsors of the event, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, more commonly called PDOP; Joe’s Sanitation; and Heritage Bible Church, which previously acted as the overseeing entity for the task force as the group worked to secure its own nonprofit status. Wright was sure to share her appreciation for their efforts and said the entire organizing party is anticipating another very successful year.

“So far, we have 25 parade entries,” Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We also have six organizations who will be hosting booths with activities and there is still time to enter the parade or sign up for a booth with an activity. In addition to having these booths, we also have three scheduled activities that we think everyone is going to love.”

The scheduled activities include the watermelon eating contest, which will take place at noon. Right after the sweet melon flesh has been devoured, attendees will be able to kick back and relax with a round of bingo for adults and kids alike, starting at 12:30 p.m. Then it’s back to chaotic fun with a water balloon fight with some of the valley’s law enforcement officials from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“We hope everyone will join us after the parade for the family fun event in the Calvada Eye,” Wright said. “We will have food and fun activities for both young and old. So come and have some good old-fashioned fun with your family and friends. We’ll see you on the fourth!”

The annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Celebration is set for Tuesday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye. The parade will begin its procession at 10 a.m. and the other festivities will follow.

For more information, to register as a parade participant or sign up as an activity booth, contact Wright at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com or call 775-419-7857.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, blue, red, green and gold fireworks expl ...
4th of July Party Guide: How to celebrate Independence Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and Pahrump will be partying it up at Petrack Park, where local business owner Kelli Sater will be hosting the Annual Redneck Pool and BBQ and Zambelli Fireworks is prepared for another pyrotechnic display to dazzle both the eyes and the ears.

Nye County Detention Center David Ahern
Naked sunbather arrested at Petrack Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesi ...
Inaugural Helen Keller Days raises $3,100
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

Screenshot Town Hall Meeting
TOWN HALL: Hafen won’t back down on his political priorities
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, returned home from Carson City this week and told constituents at a virtual town hall meeting that he’ll continue to push for voter-ID laws, solar farm regulations, and that he’ll fight against tax breaks for large energy projects that primarily benefit Californians.

Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County facilities will not undergo assessment for staff ...
County shelves plan to study strains on staff facilities — for now
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hundreds of workers in its various department and the expectation that staffing levels will increase in the coming years, Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger recently requested that the county embark on a project to determine how best to house them. Despite the evident support from the director of Nye County Facility Operations, however, the request met with resistance from commissioners Donna Cox and Ron Boskovich, both of whom expressed concerns with the timing and potential cost of the project.