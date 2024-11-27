33°F
KNYE Food Drive ensuring locals won’t be hungry this Thanksgiving

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members teamed up with KNYE Radio to collect food donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The generosity of the local community at the 19th Annual Holiday Food Drive had KNYE Radio's Karen Jackson glowing with gratitude, with all of the turkeys, trimmings and other items donated to local food banks.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Search and Rescue stationed outside of Albertsons for four hours of donation collection.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2024 - 5:05 am
 

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather together, share in the gratitude of the season and of course, devour a delicious meal. But for some, affording a feast for Thanksgiving is simply out of reach.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, however, residents won’t have to worry about going hungry this holiday following one of KNYE Radio’s biggest charitable efforts of the year, the 19th Annual Holiday Food Drive.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue stationed outside of Albertsons for four hours of donation collection, with the focus being Thanksgiving items.

Everything from turkeys and stuffing to gravy and potatoes made its way into the food drive, which was donated to three local church food banks, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans Food Pantry.

“The food drive was a huge success!” KNYE owner and operator Karen Jackson raved to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.

“We’re able to fill some of our local food banks and the VFW. The community really came together to take care of our less fortunate for the holidays. I am thankful to everyone for their Thanksgiving generosity. A big thank you to Albertsons and our Search and Rescue. Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at KNYE 95.1 FM!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

