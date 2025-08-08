Landfill tipping fee frustration

Residents are expressing concern regarding delays, possible increases in illegal dumping as a result of new dump use fees.

The Nye County Landfill in Pahrump is located at 1631 E. Mesquite Ave. and is open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. New tipping fees are in place and users should note that no cash payments are currently accepted. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Employees at the Pahrump Landfill stand waiting for the next dump customer to come through on the morning of Thursday, August 7. County officials said there are certain times when the landfill queue is congested but typically this is only seen in the early morning, lunch hour and just before close. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As of July 1, Nye County has started charging tipping fees to all users at its landfills, something that has prompted complaints for Pahrump area residents. Residential household waste is the only waste that can be disposed of free of charge, with all other categories of waste subject to fees. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County landfills are experiencing growing pains as they transition from free-use to a charge-based system, a change that has generated plenty of frustration among residents of the Pahrump Valley.

The new tipping fees were officially implemented as of July 1 and any loads that contain items other than regular household waste are subject to charges based on the type of waste being disposed. Now that inspection of every load and payment processing is required, there have been delays during peak use hours and subsequently, a line of waiting vehicles.

“This has caused a backup of traffic that is blocking Kittyhawk Dr.,” Pahrump resident Jeff Hartz told the Pahrump Valley Times shortly after the fees went into effect. “We as residents have had difficulty getting to our homes. It’s so bad that I had to call the sheriff’s office to report it as a safety issue.”

When reached for comment, Nye County Public Works stated that observations had been conducted over four consecutive days at differing times throughout the Pahrump landfill’s operating hours, “…which revealed little to no wait time during most hours, with the scale often completely clear.”

“Based on discussions with landfill operators, peak congestion tends to occur first thing in the morning, around lunchtime, and during the final hour of the day,” public works detailed in a statement to the Times. “Nye County is also working on a plan to revise the queuing process to move the line off Mesquite Avenue and improve traffic flow. County officials continue working closely with C&S Waste Solutions to monitor operations and evaluate future improvements.”

It’s not just the wait that has residents concerned, though. Many are certain that the implementation of fees will result in more people taking their garbage, yard debris, tires and other waste out into a remote area and simply dumping it there.

“On another note, why are we taxed for the landfill and now a user fee is charged? Double dipping? Now imagine all the illegal dumping that’s going to happen!” Hartz had asserted.

Another area resident, Hart Fleischhauer spoke out at the Nye County Commission’s July 15 meeting about the matter as well. He told the board that upon visiting the Pahrump landfill, he had witnessed two vehicles in front of him pull up to the fee booth, speak with the attendants and then turn around and exit without paying or dumping their loads, leaving him with the impression that they may turn to illegal dumping.

Fleischhauer said when he spoke with the person manning the fee booth, he was surprised by the amount he was going to be charged for his own load. While he was willing to pay, when he was told cash was not accepted, he didn’t feel comfortable handing over his credit card and allowing it out of his sight so he too, left. Now he is unsure how he will eventually dispose of his waste, although he emphasized he would not be so careless as to take it to the desert.

Local resident Harry Price also contacted the Times to explain that he was worried about the likelihood of increased incidents of people dumping in the desert or along roadsides. He said he has even witnessed this himself, having followed someone from the dump with a trailer-full of refuse that he discarded down a rarely-used gravel road at the north end of town.

“Nye County is aware of recent comments regarding illegal dumping in the desert and is deeply disappointed by any actions that harm the shared environment of our community,” the statement from public works continued. “While reports of widespread dumping remain unsubstantiated, a few isolated incidents near the landfill were confirmed, investigated by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and promptly cleaned up by the landfill operator. The individuals responsible will be fined $1,000 each.”

Reporting those who are illegally dumping is one way residents can help stave off the problem.

“Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping should report it immediately to the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 so the matter can be properly investigated,” the county urges.

Aside from illegal dumping, Price said he was particularly worried about the effect of the new $50 charge for dumping refrigerators containing freon, versus $25 for those without.

“Low-minded people are just going to cut the lines and release the freon before taking them to the dump, if they take them there at all,” Price asserted, noting that freon is something that can be very damaging to the environment.

However, public works officials have stressed that the new tipping fees are crucial to support long-term landfill operations, with the Pahrump landfill expected to reach capacity in just 10-15 years.

In the last several fiscal cycles, the revenue generated for the Landfill Fund - which pays for the operation and maintenance at each of the county’s dumps, as well as tipping stations in certain communities - has not been able to keep pace with expenses, leading to the need for additional revenue sources. This prompted a $5 increase in the per-parcel landfill fee charged to property tax bills as well as the implementation of tipping fees. Without these increases in revenue, the county’s already strained general fund would have to start filling in the gap or else operation of landfills could be severely affected.

