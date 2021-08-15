95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Las Vegas economy on a roll, but long-term concerns exist, speaker says

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 15, 2021 - 11:51 am
 
Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst with Applied Analysis, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Ec ...
Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst with Applied Analysis, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) annual Perspective event at the M Resort, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees listen as Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The F ...
Attendees listen as Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Future Hunters, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) annual Perspective event at the M Resort, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees listen as Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The F ...
Attendees listen as Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Future Hunters, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) annual Perspective event at the M Resort, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Future Hunters, speak ...
Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Future Hunters, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) annual Perspective event at the M Resort, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada’s economy has been on a major rebound, with stimulus money and pent-up demand for leisure and travel helping fuel a record period of revenue and gaming win along the Strip corridor.

But with skyrocketing housing costs, a job market that has yet to fully recover since the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns, and federal stimulus funds that will eventually dry up, there are plenty of concerns about Southern Nevada’s long-term outlook.

The federal stimulus money has helped not just buoy Nevada’s tourism and leisure-focused economy, but send it to levels never seen before. The $3.46 billion in gaming win from March to June was the highest ever for a quarter in Nevada.

“We’ve spent our way to prosperity,” Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst at Applied Analysis, said during a presentation Friday at the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s 41st annual Las Vegas Perspective event.

That money and continued demand will likely help carry the economy through all of 2022, Aguero said. He asked, What happens when that money is used up?

“A bigger economic cliff is being created by our response policies,” Aguero said. “At some point, the bill is going to come due.”

Nevada — especially the Las Vegas Valley — was hit hard by the economic shutdown because of its tourism and leisure-reliant economy. The unemployment rate for Las Vegas in April 2020 topped 33 percent. That number has shrunk to roughly 9.5 percent as of this June, but Aguero said that more than 100,000 jobs have not yet returned.

Like they did after the Great Recession, eyes are turning toward economic diversity as a way to possibly blunt the blow of another economic slowdown. But Aguero noted that some factors within the valley itself could make that difficult.

“We are running out of industrial space, and that will hamstring our ability to diversify as an economy overall,” Aguero said.

In addition to Aguero, Bo Bernhard, vice president of economic development at UNLV, and Erica Orange, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Future Hunters, also presented during the event.

Bernhard sees plenty of opportunities for Las Vegas to diversify its workforce, starting with the hometown university.

He pointed especially to 122-acre UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in the southwest valley that serves as an incubator to attract startup and tech companies and spur business development and economic growth.

“What we’re building out there on roughly 100 acres is an innovation ecosystem built to last, built to be a cavalry and built to help innovate our way out of this particular historic moment,” Bernhard said.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty resident escapes burning home
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.