Las Vegas felony suspect located in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Felony fugitive suspect Caesar Roman, 36, of Las Vegas was located by Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives at a Pahrump residence on March 21. Roman was wanted on a felony no bail warrant out of Las Vegas on three counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives captured a fugitive suspect wanted out of Las Vegas.

As stated in a news release, on March 19, local detectives received information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Intel Unit that the suspect, identified as Caesar Roman, 36, of Las Vegas, was possibly staying in Pahrump.

Roman was wanted on a felony no-bail warrant out of Las Vegas on three counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

“On March 21, Nye County detectives and deputies responded to the address where Roman was located and arrested,” the release stated. “He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the felony Las Vegas warrant as well as a misdemeanor Nye County warrant for failure to appear.”

The warrant for Roman’s arrest was issued in December.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

