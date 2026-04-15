Last day for HOPE Rises volunteer nominations

The 2025 Growing HOPE Awards, hosted by the NyE Communities Coalition, included a dozen categories recognizing the work done by various individuals and groups in areas such as volunteer recruitment, animal advocacy, environmental justice and more. Today is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 volunteers awards. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

In just over a month’s time, the NyE Communities Coalition will be hosting an event to highlight the incredible work and lasting impact of area volunteers but it cannot do so without the community’s assistance.

In order to determine just who will go home with an award for their volunteer efforts, the coalition first needs plenty of nominations and today is the final day to submit on behalf of an area individual or group that is making a difference.

This marks the third year for the NyECC’s volunteer recognition efforts and each year the event has taken on a new name. In 2024, the inaugural event was titled HOPE Floats, while in 2025 it was Growing HOPE. For 2026, the event maintains that same uplifting theme with HOPE Rises.

The awards include several categories, allowing residents to nominate a variety of volunteers who work in different sectors.

The Community Champion Award goes to a volunteer who has made the most significant impact on the local community, with the nomination form detailing, “This person has made significant contributions of their time and abilities to improve the lives of others in Pahrump.”

Similarly, the Youth Community Champion Award recognizes a young volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding dedication in serving their community. “The Youth Volunteer of the Year Award celebrates the spirit of altruism, leadership and service embodied by young individuals who are actively working to create positive change in their communities. By honoring their exemplary contributions, this award aims to inspire other youth to embrace the values of volunteerism, empathy and civic engagement, fostering a culture of service and making the world a better place for all,” the nomination form explains.

The Hope Rocks Award is bestowed upon, “…a volunteer who has exemplified the message of hope – building resilience, positivity and a commitment to uplifting others in times of adversity or challenge, either personally or within the community.”

There are categories for those who contribute their volunteerism to environmental conservation and justice, pets and animal welfare and inspiring others to join a cause, the Desert Sage Award, Paws and Claws Guardian Award and Recruitment Catalyst Award, as well as the Community Hero Award honoring volunteer first responders.

The Steadfast Service Award goes to someone who has provided continued and reliable service to others over an extended period of time and the Faith in Action Award is presented to a faith-based organization with a demonstrated commitment to serving their community.

Finally, the Service Club Excellence Award is given to a group or club in recognition of their excellence in serving their community while the Corporate Citizen Excellence Award, intended to emphasize the importance of corporate social responsibility, goes to a corporation with a proven record of ethical business practices, community engagement and contributions toward social and environmental initiatives.

Residents can nominate as many volunteers in as many categories as they choose, with a single nomination to be submitted for each. Forms can be found at NyECC.org and all nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, April 15.

The awards will be presented at the HOPE Rises Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, set for Saturday, May 16 at Nevada Treasure’s Convention Center.

For more information, contact the coalition at 775-727-9970.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com