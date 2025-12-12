Late-night traffic stop results in drug-related arrest

On Sunday, Nov. 30, at approximately 10:04 p.m., while on patrol, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a yellow vehicle heading south on S. Blagg Road. According to an arrest report, the car had its passenger-side taillight out and had no visible license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at South Blagg Road and Wilson Road.

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the driver told the deputy that the vehicle had a valid temporary moving permit. Another individual was in the car and was wearing no seat belt. That man was later issued a seat belt violation citation and released.

The deputy noted having prior knowledge of the suspect’s past criminal history relating to narcotics, so the law enforcement officer requested a K-9 unit. While waiting for the K-9 request, a VIN check was run, revealing the vehicle did have a temporary moving permit that expired on Nov. 22.

The K-9 unit arrived on scene and the driver was searched, with the suspect admitting to having a pipe in his jacket pocket. A glass pipe was found with a melted-down substance appearing to be methamphetamine. After discovering the pipe, the K-9 was deployed and alerted the law enforcement officers to something.

A sandwich bag with a white crystalline substance was found underneath the car’s driver seat. The contents of the bag were later tested and returned as presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the drugs, including its packaging, was 8.70 grams.

The man was placed into custody and agreed to speak with the deputy. The suspect claimed the bag of white crystalline substance found in the vehicle did not belong to him and said he didn’t know who it belonged to or that it was in the car.

The suspect further admitted to the substance on the pipe being methamphetamine and said he had smoked it about an hour before driving. The driver agreed to have a DUI blood draw done.

The man was charged with three different drug-related charges and was also charged with three driving-related offenses. The suspect was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charges.

