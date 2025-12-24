Law enforcement and Nevada organizations give free toys to the community — PHOTOS

The Christmas giveaway in Pahrump was a partnered effort between Patsy’s Community Closet, the Armed Forces Chamber, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

(From left to right) Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 1 Judge Matthew Walker, and Undersheriff Cory Fowles at the toy giveaway event organized by Patsy’s Community Closet, the Armed Forces Chamber, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

(From left to right) Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Supervising Sheriff Administrator Tammy Engel, and Patsy’s Community Closet President Patsy Brown at Saturday’s Christmas Toy Giveaway. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A diverse selection of toys was available for attendees, such as books, Lego sets, sports equipment, and much more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Families and groups were let into the Sheriff’s Office one by one so they could look at all the toy offerings.(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Inside the Sheriff’s Office, tables were filled with all kinds of free toys for attendees to pick from. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sheldon Owens attended the event with his grandson. “The whole community having different events is just wonderful for everyone to participate in,” Owens said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A large line of approximately 50 people was waiting outside of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office before the event officially started. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A wide variety of toys and items for kids of all ages were available at the toy giveaway event organized by Patsy’s Community Closet, the Armed Forces Chamber, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A long line of joyful families and children waited outside the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as the event’s start time neared. At 3:35 p.m., approximately 20 people were waiting, and by 4 p.m., the line had grown to about 50 attendees excitedly awaiting free toys.

“We’re just happy to give the kids something good at Christmastime,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times before the event. “It’s a real good community outreach for these kids.”

Alongside the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Patsy’s Community Closet hosted a Christmas Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patsy’s Community Closet has previously put on these free toy giveaways in Las Vegas, but this year’s event in Pahrump marked the first one in Nye County’s largest community.

“We are a nonprofit organization, and we work closely with courts and other nonprofits,” said Patsy’s Community Closet President Patsy Brown. “We help to fill in the gap for clothing, hygiene products and household products for people who are struggling.”

In addition to Patsy’s Community Closet and the sheriff’s office, another Southern Nevada-based outreach group, the Armed Forces Chamber, helped organize the Saturday evening event.

“Since 2017, we’ve been proud to serve Armed Forces members and their families by providing support and resources in the areas of advocacy, business and community,” explained Armed Forces Chamber founder and CEO Andre’ Haynes.

Families were let in one by one so they could peruse the multiple tables of free toys inside the sheriff’s office. A wide variety of toys and items for all ages were present, including Lego sets, books, dart blasters, backpacks, remote-control cars, sports equipment and much more.

“I think it’s great,” said attendee Sheldon Owens while waiting in the event’s line with his grandson. “The whole community having different events is just wonderful for everyone to participate in.”

Many of the attendees, like Nick Ringler and his family at the toy giveaway, heard about the event on Facebook.

“It helps out a lot of people, the kids and the community,” Ringler explained.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary, Sheriff McGill’s wife Tammy, Undersheriff Cory Fowles, Supervising Sheriff Administrator Tammy Engel, and Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 1 Judge Matthew Walker were all present at the event to show their support.

“These types of events are hugely important in the community to show that law enforcement and community partners like the Armed Forces Chamber are here to make sure that everybody has a merry Christmas and gets a little bit of Christmas joy,” Walker enthused.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com