70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Lawmakers try again to decriminalize traffic offenses

By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers are making another attempt to decriminalize more minor traffic offenses such as speeding or texting while driving with a bill that looks to have a better chance of passage this year than similar efforts in previous years.

Assembly Bill 116 would reclassify offenses now rated misdemeanors as civil infractions — offenses such as violating an HOV lane restriction, making an illegal turn, not wearing a seat belt, or driving without a child safety seat. The bill has 30 sponsors and co-sponsors.

“The main purpose of this bill is to make sure we are not arresting, we are not incarcerating and we are not branding people as criminals for committing minor traffic violations, whether that’s Nevadans in our own state or tourists that are coming here,” said Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, presenting the bill to the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

She presented the bill with Alex Wong, a high school senior at West Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas and member of the Nevada Youth Legislature, who noted the current policy’s “systematic unfairness” as a de facto debtor’s prison for those who fail to pay a traffic fine and face arrest and incarceration as a result.

Because such offenses are misdemeanors, pleading guilty and paying the fine results in a criminal record that can turn up in a background check for school or employment.

“We are funding the courts through these traffic citations off the backs of people who are least likely to afford it,” Wong said.

Previous efforts failed

Similar efforts came before the Legislature in 2013 and 2015. Lawmakers conducted an interim study in 2017 and a bill passed the Assembly in 2019 but was withdrawn by the sponsor in the face of objections from local governments that fear the loss of income they now receive from fines as well as costs of changing to the new approach.

Those concerns remain. In a fiscal note submitted with the bill, the city of Henderson projects a more than $700,000 annual loss of revenue; Clark County set the figure at $12.8 million. Local government representatives on Thursday nonetheless signaled their willingness to collaborate on changes to the bill that could include phasing in its provisions.

Other mild opposition focused on how the change would be made, with all acknowledging support for the goal of decriminalization. Supporters noted localities would see saving from not sending ticket scofflaws to jail, paying officers to transport offenders or appear in court, or staffing courts with prosecutors.

Nevada is one of 13 states that classify traffic offenses as crimes; 37 states do not, and 20 have decriminalized them since 1970, according to a 2014 UCLA law review study. Coming in at 65 pages, the bill revises multiple sections of state law, and supporters acknowledged its provisions almost certainly will need fine-tuning.

“We know that this bill will bring relief to a lot of people who are experiencing getting warrants for not being able to pay minor traffic violations,” said Leisa Moseley, Nevada state director for the Fines and Fees Justice Center. “Let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good. Let’s get this bill passed, and let’s figure out a way to implement it.”

HOA changes

In other legislative action Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee took up Senate Bill 144, which would make several changes to how homeowners associations operate in Nevada. It has drawn praise from housing rights advocates as well as the ire of HOA groups.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, would require the HOAs to set up a website or portal where owners could pay dues and fees and would remove the ability of HOAs to foreclose on a home with a lien without going to court. Smaller HOAs, as in those with fewer than 100 homes, would not be covered by the bill.

“It helps people stay in their home. And it helps to give them an extra layer of protection for due process. That’s all it does,” Spearman said during the hearing.

Gillian Block from the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers said that the bill will put in place new protections for homeowners and “help keep people in their homes.”

HOA groups, which made up the majority of the callers who testified against the bill, panned the proposal.

Cameron Clark, president of the Nevada Association Services, said going to court for foreclosures would cost more money and add a new burden to the system. He added that it would place a “punitive measure” on homeowners and could drive home prices down.

Laura Chapman, a real estate agent in Las Vegas, disagreed with those claims and said that with the housing shortage, home equity and values are continuing to increase.

As to the claim that it would increase costs to homeowners, Chapman said, “I just don’t think that’s a provable fact.”

The committee took no action on the bill.

Lobbyist bill signed

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 110, which requires lobbyists to register with the Legislature even though they are not allowed inside the legislative building because of COVID-19 concerns.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a ...
Nye County awarded environmental workforce development grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a post-COVID-19 world in which millions of jobs have been lost, unemployment has become a point of major concern, with communities across the United States struggling to adjust to the drastic changes that have taken place over the last year. Many of the jobs that have been lost will not return, leaving the people who once held them with no choice but to turn their sights to another career path. While this, too, may prove difficult, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to make the effort of a career shift a just bit easier, awarding millions in Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant funding to communities all around the country.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump will be ...
COVID Prayer Service set for Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The one-year anniversary of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada has come and gone, leaving many to reflect on the turbulence, horror and shock of all that has happened over the past 12 months. The pandemic has left no corner of daily life untouched, causing disruption and chaos for many, but perhaps one of the hardest hit segments of society has been those who reside in nursing and assisted living communities.

Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jo ...
Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

Getty Images Small business owners and individual members of the public who have felt the strai ...
Nye County launches COVID Relief Program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, March 17, Nye County officially opened its new COVID Relief Program and area residents and businesses still feeling the pinch from the pandemic can now apply to receive a portion of the available funding.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Nonprofit holds second rally against large-scale solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for the conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, is returning to the site of a major solar project that was approved near Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour.
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM Tonopah Field Office is being praised by the Beatty Town Advisory Board for its help and cooperation with the town in efforts to reclaim off-highway roads used in last August’s “Vegas to Reno” off-road race.

Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Nye County 4-H robotics team takes state, world canceled
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, progressed to the FIRST Tech Challenge’s World Championship by winning the state championship for robot performance earlier this month with a record-breaking score of 202 points; only to learn that the event, scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas in July, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democratic bill would make mail voting permanent
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic leaders in the Nevada Assembly unveiled legislation Wednesday that would make universal mail-in-voting permanent in Nevada, except for people who decide to vote in person.

James Lipman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara rocketed off ...
Production car reruns for top speed
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The record run announced in the fall of 2020 for Washington-based SSC North America’s 1750-horsepower Tuatara well outpaced the record set on the main drag into Las Vegas from Pahrump just a few years prior.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfi ...
Sisolak says vaccine availability to expand
Staff Report

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the expansion of age categories for COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference on Wednesday.